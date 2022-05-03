ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milestones – May 3, 2022

By Citizen Staff
***

Emily Levenson and Thomas Brewer of Henrico earned the fall 2021 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y. To be eligible for this honor, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.3 or higher. Levenson is a graduate of Douglas S. Freeman High School and is majoring in Political Science and Sociology. Brewer is a graduate of Collegiate School and is majoring in History.

***

Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, recently initiated the following local students: Riley Harper (James Madison University), of Henrico; and Kelsey O’Brien (Clemson University), Hector Cantua (Longwood University), Alexander Park (Longwood University), Katherine Hess (Radford University) and Tiaon Woolridge (University of Maryland Global Campus), of Glen Allen.

Comments / 0

