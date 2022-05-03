ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How California Agencies Stay Prepared for Year-Round Wildfire Season

NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith California's ongoing drought, fire season is quickly becoming a year-round issue. So far this year,...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 4

Rodney Hedrick
2d ago

They allow the state governor to cut finance's in there programs so the governor can give himself a raise. that way the governor can purchase a million dollar home so he can view indigenous folks being burned out of there homes so he has room for illegal aliens.

Reply
3
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

49ers-Branded California License Plate Unveiled

San Francisco 49ers fans looking to deck out their vehicles with more team pride have a new option. The 49ers and the team's foundation worked with the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) to create a special California license plate showcasing the team's logo and colors. A chunk of the money...
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Wildfire#Nbc Bay Area#Cal Fire
CBS Sacramento

Court Ruling Clears Way For Removal Of Homeless Camps Along California Highways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People who live near downtown Sacramento’s freeways say the homeless camps are getting bigger. “This is the worst it’s been,” said Kelly Morgan, who lives near an encampment. Caltrans crews have swept the homeless from state property in the area before, forcing campers to pick up their belongings and move somewhere else. “It’s probably clear for maybe a week to a month at the most, and then they start creeping back in,” Morgan said. Caltrans says these encampments put public safety at risk and create a danger for drivers. A fire last February was started in a camp under Highway 50...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
Washington Examiner

Hundreds of oil wells to close in Long Beach under city efforts to go green

In 1921, oil was discovered in Long Beach, California, and the city became one of the nation’s biggest boomtowns — drilling 1,450 wells. The port city once produced one-fifth of the nation’s oil supply, more than 60 million barrels per year. That has been scaled back to about 8 million barrels per year, and city officials hope it will dwindle to zero by 2035.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy