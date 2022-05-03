ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mustafa Johnson receives training camp invite from the Atlanta Falcons

By Tony Cosolo
 4 days ago

As announced by the Musgrove Agency , Mustafa Johnson has accepted a training camp invite from the Atlanta Falcons. Though he has not signed a contract with the team, he can play his way into a spot on the 90-man roster.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive lineman is known for his pass-rushing skills and could help solidify an Atlanta team that ranked in the middle of the NFL in sacks last season . Johnson burst onto the scene his first year with the Buffaloes in 2018 when he led the team with 8.5 sacks and received an All-Pac-12 first-team nod by the AP.  He finished his college career with 17 sacks, 122 tackles and 31 tackles for a loss.

Johnson will join Nate Landman in trying to secure a spot on the Falcons roster. The first time we will hopefully see both on an NFL field will be at Atlanta’s Rookie Minicamp, which will take place from May 14-16.

Good Luck Mustafa!

