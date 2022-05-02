City Manager Louis A. DePasquale Submits Proposed FY23 Budget to Cambridge City Council

On May 2, 2022 the City Manager submitted the proposed Operating and Capital Budgets for Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23), as well as the proposed FY24-FY27 Operating and Capital Plans.

The Operating Budget of $801,451,870 represents an increase of $48,754,799 or 6.5% over the FY22 Adjusted Budget. The proposed Capital Budget is $164,063,235.

The public is encouraged to review the budget document, which contains a special joint City Manager and Mayor COVID-19 message; Consolidated Spending information across departments on key priority areas; City Council Goals; Key Initiatives for FY23 (Section I); narratives for each Department (Section V); and FY23 Capital projects (Section VI).

There will be public hearings on the FY23 Budget at the City Council Finance Committee on Tuesday, May 10 at 9 a.m., Wednesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. (School Department), and Tuesday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

The projected budget adoption date is Monday, June 6, 2022.

Link to FY23 Submitted Budget (PDF)

Links to Specific Sections of FY23 Submitted Budget (PDF)