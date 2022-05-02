ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow, GA

Alumni Spotlight: Nicholas Collins

clayton.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas Collins ’19 is a biology and chemistry teacher at Langston Hughes High School in Fulton County Schools. In just his third year of teaching, he was awarded the Teacher of the Year for the school. The alumni office recently spoke with Collins about his experiences at Clayton State and since...

clayton.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Georgia high school student arrested after lockdown at school

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia high school student was arrested Thursday after the school was placed on lockdown and people at nearby Emory University were told to shelter in place because of reports of a possible armed suspect. DeKalb County School District police Chief Bradley Gober said at a...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta Sports Hall of Fame inducts four new members

The Coweta Sports Hall of Fame recently inducted four new members during ceremonies at the Coweta County Fairgrounds. This year’s inductees were Jim Morgan, the late Robert Herring III, Eric Geter and Clifford “Butch” Holiday. Morgan, a 1972 graduate of Newnan High School and a former member...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Bossip

The Big Homecoming Is Coming To ATL Juneteenth Weekend

We know you’ve probably been to festivals before and you might have also experienced some HBCU homecomings but we’re super excited about this one. A new Music + Culture Festival called ‘The Big Homecoming’ has just announced that it’s making its way to Atlanta, this summer. This two-day HBCU experience kicks off June 17-18th, 2022, paying homage to historically black colleges, including FAMU, where the two co-founders of ‘The Big Homecoming,’ music executives Maurice Slade and Amir Windom, met as undergrads. ‘The Big Homecoming’ will offer a true HBCU homecoming culture in one epic event. Guests will be able to enjoy live performances from top-tier talent, participate in an official tailgate experience, indulge in a vendor village that includes a uniquely tailored food experience as well as an artist village that will have each attendee feel like they’re at an HBCU Homecoming. The best part of ‘The Big Homecoming’ is that the experience actually will continue beyond the Juneteenth weekend.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy