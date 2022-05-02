Alumni Spotlight: Nicholas Collins

We know you’ve probably been to festivals before and you might have also experienced some HBCU homecomings but we’re super excited about this one. A new Music + Culture Festival called ‘The Big Homecoming’ has just announced that it’s making its way to Atlanta, this summer. This two-day HBCU experience kicks off June 17-18th, 2022, paying homage to historically black colleges, including FAMU, where the two co-founders of ‘The Big Homecoming,’ music executives Maurice Slade and Amir Windom, met as undergrads. ‘The Big Homecoming’ will offer a true HBCU homecoming culture in one epic event. Guests will be able to enjoy live performances from top-tier talent, participate in an official tailgate experience, indulge in a vendor village that includes a uniquely tailored food experience as well as an artist village that will have each attendee feel like they’re at an HBCU Homecoming. The best part of ‘The Big Homecoming’ is that the experience actually will continue beyond the Juneteenth weekend.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO