Harrisburg, Pa.--The Pennsylvania House of Representatives Monday passed a package of legislation that would increase fossil fuel energy production in the state. This package of bills would significantly diminish the strength of the Delaware River Basin Compact (DRBC), an inter-state agreement between Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware which created a commission to oversee regulations in the Delaware River. It would also increase Pennsylvania’s power in voting within the commission.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO