ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Football legend Peter Crouch signs for next series of The Masked Dancer – but not as a contestant

By Roderick McPhee
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fdyii_0fRXSwYo00

FOOTBALL star Peter Crouch will replace Mo Gilligan on the panel of this year’s The Masked Dancer.

Apart from being a legend at Liverpool, he is probably best known for his celebratory robot dance every time the striker scored a goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhZeX_0fRXSwYo00
Peter Crouch, known for his celebratory robot dance, is joining the judging panel for The Masked Dancer Credit: In-Focus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fd1A2_0fRXSwYo00
Peter takes over from Mo Gilligan who has touring commitments during filming of the second series Credit: Getty

Peter, 41, takes over from Mo, 34, who has touring commitments during filming of the second series of The Masked Dancer.

He’ll no doubt be getting tips from his wife, former Strictly winner Abbey Clancy, 36, who sits down with him and their four kids to watch the show.

Peter said: “It is a firm favourite in our household and when asked I jumped at the chance to take part.

“I am competitive and I’m currently scrolling through friends’ socials looking for those tell-tale dance moves. “

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocpZF_0fRXSwYo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJgEM_0fRXSwYo00

Another plus is by being on the panel my social media, family and friends won’t be constantly speculating that I’m hiding behind one of the masks.”

Mo, who was a panelist on last year’s debut series of The Masked Dancer and a regular of The Masked Singer, will be making a surprise appearance during the new season.

He said: “I love being a part of the Masked Team so I’m gutted to be missing most of the series this year as I’ll be working in the US.

“But I’ve got the perfect sub to take my place.

"A legend on and off the pitch and one of the nicest guys in the industry, Crouchy knows a thing or two about fancy footwork, we’ve got this!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1ToN_0fRXSwYo00
Peter said: 'It is a firm favourite in our household and when asked I jumped at the chance to take part' Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Gilligan
Person
Abbey Clancy
Person
Peter Crouch
Daily Mail

'We went out when we were 12 and I was besotted with him!': Rachel Stevens details rekindling romance with her childhood sweetheart who she married and had children with

Rachel Stevens opened up about re-meeting her childhood sweetheart who she later married and had children with on a new podcast on Wednesday. The former S Club 7 star, gushed over her partner Alex Bourne, 44, whom she married in 2009. The 43-year-old discussed her defining life moments as she...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#The Masks#Mo 34#The Masked Team
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
416K+
Followers
22K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy