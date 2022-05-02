ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Kamara reveals he nearly quit as commentator of new ITV show The Games after apraxia diagnosis

The US Sun
 2 days ago
WHETHER joking with Jeff Stelling on Sky Sports or bantering with Ben Shephard during Ninja Warrior, Chris Kamara is the voice behind some of telly’s biggest shows.

But he almost had to quit his latest gig on The Games after developing apraxia of speech.

Kammy has opened up about the condition, which affects an area of the brain that controls how we speak.

The ex-footballer has now revealed he was so worried about it affecting ITV’s celebrity “Olympics”, he offered to give up his role as commentator. But he said ahead of the launch: “Thankfully I’m on the mend. I did offer to quit but ITV wouldn’t have it, any way shape or form.

But I’d like to thank them for that. They brought in Simon Brotherton to work alongside me in the commentary box, which will be great.

Simon and I have known each other for a long time. We did Five Live back in 1998 together, when I first started broadcasting. I know Simon and I know how brilliant he is.”

Kammy is doing all he can to make sure he’s match fit for the show, which ran in the Noughties on Channel 4 but has been rebooted by ITV.

He added: “I’m in an oxygen tube weekly and I’ve got microcurrents going through my body. I’ve got all sorts.”

The Games starts Monday at 9pm then runs for seven nights, with Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff as hosts and Alex Scott as trackside reporter.

The show's contestants

Who's who?

Wes Nelson

Love Islander, 24: “I’ve got two cousins who are Olympians in sprinting – and my brother is a footballer. But their only advice is, ‘Run fast and don’t get injured’.”

Lucrezia Millarini

ITV newsreader, 46: “I couldn’t possibly turn it down. I enjoy working out and I’m interested to see just how far I can push my body. And, yes, I’m just a little bit competitive.”

Phoenix Gulzar Brown

Mel B’s daughter, 23: “I think my parents are thrilled just because it’s something that’s so random. They’re like, ‘No chance!’ Well, I’ve just got to prove I can do it now.”

Josh Herdman

MMA and Harry Potter star, 35: “I’m not here just to take part, I want to win it. Though I’m not going to say I am going to win. It all comes down to what happens on the day.”

Christine McGuinness

Model and wife of Paddy, 34: “I’m taking part for my three children, my biggest inspiration. They just go for it with anything in life and they really inspire me.”

Max George

The Wanted singer, 33: “It’s been a pleasure. It’s absolutely battered my body – I’ve had thigh injuries, hamstring, groin, shoulder. But it’s all worth it, it’s been so good.”

Rebecca Sarker

Emmerdale actress, 47: “I am not sporty, I never was at school. I’m active, but that’s not the same – sporty involves skill. Competitiveness? I don’t think I have that, either.”

Kevin Clifton

Ex-Strictly pro dancer, 39: “My girlfriend Stacey Dooley thinks it’s hilarious. She says to me, ‘It’s OK if you come last’. So I don’t know how much faith she’s got.”

Chelcee Grimes

Singer and footballer, 29: “Being a footballer, it’s been in my DNA from a young age that you win. And if you can’t win, don’t lose. So we’ll see what tactics I come up with.”

Ryan Thomas

Former Corrie actor, 37: “I’m totally taking myself out of my comfort zone. My least favourite will be the diving, because I’m worried about doing belly flops and hurting myself.”

Olivia Attwood

Love Islander, Towie star, model, 31: “I haven’t even been on a bike since I was about 12 but I’m looking forward to having a go at it. It’s something new. Bring it on.”

Colson Smith

Corrie cast member, 23: “I’m not looking forward to the hurdles. We also get on the diving boards soon. They are not hobbies I am going to keep up after the show.”

Olivia running a hurdle

SHE appeared to be the epitome of glamour on Love Island and Towie.

But on the inside, things once didn’t look so good for Olivia Attwood.

Olivia Attwood had to give up professional sport when she was diagnosed with an enlarged valve in her heart Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

She revealed: “When I was younger, I ran at county national level, over long distance. But then I ended up coming out of sport because I had a really enlarged valve in my heart.

“It was from too much training, so it all ended really suddenly and horribly.

“Being on The Games was coming back to an environment that I have shut the door on. It was really in my head.”

Olivia, who appeared in the third series of Love Island in 2017 and later joined Towie as a regular, added: “It was emotional. The first day being on the track, it took a while to get into it I think.

“I would never run like that in normal life, unless I was being chased by a murderer or a sale was on.”

Ballroom expert

FORMER Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton appreciates the support from fans of the hit BBC1 show during the run-up to The Games.

But beyond the obvious need to be fit and athletic, he is bewildered by constant suggestions his experience doing ballroom will help him on the new sports challenge.

Kevin is bewildered by constant suggestions his experience doing ballroom will help him on the new sports challenge Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

He said: “People say to me, ‘You’re a dancer, you’ll be good at this’.

“But I’m not sure how the paso doble translates to any of this.”

The same fans who back Kevin are often those who go wild every time he appears shirtless on social media – and they might just be in for a treat on this show.

He added: “We have got to wear those little trunks for the diving, but I haven’t stuffed them – so far.”

So, Kevin’s obviously still quite an expert when it comes to ballroom . . . 

Max's diving agony

EVERYONE had to push through the pain barrier to compete on the tough sports contest.

But for Max George it was unusually agonising.

He decided to try a ten-metre board on his first day of diving – and instantly regretted it.

The Wanted singer said: “I made the mistake of asking if I could jump off – without asking how to jump off.

“I landed on the seat of my a** and it felt like I’d tore a new a***hole. I bruised my balls and all of my no man’s land, so it wasn’t a comfortable experience.”

At least hitting those high notes now comes more easily.

The US Sun

