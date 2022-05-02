ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Robinson breaks silence on Rachel Riley feud, admitting they ‘don’t speak’ while filming Countdown

By Amanda Devlin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xRnBw_0fRXPqIf00

ANNE Robinson has broken her silence on a feud with her Countdown co-star Rachel Riley.

The host - who announced she's stepping down this summer - admitted she doesn't speak to Rachel OR Susie Dent while filming the 45-minute show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VnEBM_0fRXPqIf00
Anne Robinson insists she's not leaving over the rift Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLVtO_0fRXPqIf00
She's believed to have clashed with Rachel Riley Credit: Rex

"I’m not saying I would go on holiday with Rachel Riley, but she is brilliant", Anne told the Daily Mail.

"Absolutely honestly, I do admire her – she is really, really good at what she does, as is Susie Dent.

"Look, Rachel has just come back from having a baby and she is standing throughout and faultless, whereas I get to sit down.

"She is noisy, yes she and Susie both are – they are a formidable pair those two."

Anne said any question about her leaving because of a rift was "nonsense".

But she did admit they don't speak on set while filming for the 45-minute show.

She added: "The way that it’s filmed is so tight that... we don’t have time to talk to each other.

"Between shows we have a ten-minute turn around to get changed. We can go for almost a whole run without doing more than waving to each other from the end of a corridor."

As she announced her departure, Anne insisted she was leaving to spend more time with her grandchildren.

Anne will remain on our screens until the summer.

Channel 4 says her replacement will be announced in due course.

