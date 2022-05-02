ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PPB: Reckless driving caused fatal Saturday crash

By Jim Redden
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylgsb_0fRXLwAV00 UPDATE: Deceased driver who caused crash that injured six others identified.

Police have identified the driver who died in a two-vehicle crash in North Portland that left six others injured on Saturday.

The deceased is identified as Andrew Michael Bachman, 21.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 2:23 p.m. on April 30, North Precinct officers responded to a report of a crash at North Columbia Boulevard and North Peninsular Avenue. When the officers arrived, they found two vehicles had crashed.

One person was deceased on scene. Another person ran off. There were five occupants In the other vehicle, including the children. All were transported to a hospital. Their conditions are not available.

The Portland Police Bureau's Major Crash Team responded to conduct an investigation.

The investigation determined the vehicle driven by Bachman was driving on Columbia eastbound in the center turn lane in a fast and reckless manner. As the vehicle approached the intersection of North Peninsular Avenue, it went into the westbound lane of traffic and struck the other vehicle head-on. All five of the family that were in the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts and were soon released from the hospital.

The passenger in Bachman's vehicle ran from the scene but was found, treated at a hospital, and released from the hospital.

Police said this is the 26th Major Crash Team activation of the year, the third activation in less than 24 hours and the 21st traffic related fatality in Portland of 2022. At this time last year, 23 people had been killed in Portland traffic crashes.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

One dead, one injured in Highway 30 crash

All lanes of the highway were closed in both directions near the St. Johns Bridge early Saturday, April 30.A fatal crash closed all lanes of Highway 30 in both directions near the St. Johns Bridge early Saturday. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 6:10 a.m. April 30, North Precinct officers responded to a report of a crash on Highway 30 at milepost 6, which is just south of the St. Johns Bridge interchange. When officers arrived, they found a single vehicle crashed into a power pole, with live wires on the street. Paramedics arrived and confirmed that one occupant was dead. A second occupant, an adult female, was injured and transported to the hospital by ambulance. The names of the victims were not immediately released. Officers closed Highway 30 in both directions between the St. Johns Bridge and Northwest Kittridge Avenue. It was expected to remain closed for several hours. The Portland Police Major Crash Team responded to continue the investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, including information about what may have led up to the crash, contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case No. 22-114077, or call 503-823-2103. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Deceased driver identified in Saturday collision

UPDATE: Three children are among the six other people injured in the two-vehicle crash. Police have identified the driver who died in a two-vehicle crash in North Portland that left six others injured on Saturday. The deceased is identified as Andrew Michael Bachman, 21. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 2:23 p.m. on April 30, North Precinct officers responded to a report of a crash at North Columbia Boulevard and North Peninsular Avenue. When the officers arrived, they found two vehicles had crashed. One person was deceased on scene. Another person ran off. There were five occupants...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

One dead, six hurt in North Portland crash

Three children are among those hospitalized because of the Saturday afternoon collision between two vehicles. One person was killed and six others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Portland on Saturday afternoon. The names of the victims — which included three children — were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 2:23 p.m. on April 30, North Precinct officers responded to a report of a crash at North Columbia Boulevard and North Peninsular Avenue. When the officers arrived, they found two vehicles had crashed. One person was deceased on scene. Another person...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Multiple crimes strain Portland police overnight

All three precincts were only responding to the highest priority life and safety calls at various times on Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30.A series of significant crimes strained the resources of the Portland Police Bureau from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning, forcing all three precincts to only respond to the highest priority life and safety calls. "The Portland Police Bureau is aware that many lower priority calls have not gotten a response, and we are grateful for the patience from the community as we work through the calls," the bureau said in a Saturday, April 30, news release...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Cars
Portland, OR
Cars
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Ppb#Fatality#Traffic Accident#Major Crash Team
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Refugio police officer Lee Jordan found not guilty

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Brookhaven 6-year-old injured in shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Portland Tribune

Teenage girl shot in hear in SE Portland

Nine people are reportedly shot in Portland from Friday afternoon to Sunday morning.Shootings in Portland continued through the weekend with a teenage girl rushed to the hospital after she was shot in the head in Southeast Portland early Sunday. The name of the victim was not immediately released and no suspect information was available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, around 2 a.m. on May 1, ]a group of teenagers were inside a car stopped at Southeast 61st Avenue and Southeast Harold Street when an unknown driver pulled up beside them. The suspect allegedly started firing at the car. A...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
246
Followers
4K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy