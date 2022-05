Nearly two years after releasing her debut studio album Because I Want To in July of 2020, singer-songwriter Wellington Bullings is finally able to give it a proper release party. This Saturday, May 7, Bullings is hosting a belated celebration at the Larimer Lounge, where she will perform songs from that album as well as preview a few tracks from an upcoming project. The Boulder native, now based in Louisville, is looking forward to being back in her element on stage. "I'm very excited about finally celebrating this project," she says.

