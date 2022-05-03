What to know about Roe v. Wade as draft suggests Supreme Court could overturn landmark abortion ruling

A draft opinion leaked to Politico shows the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. We've gathered some background information to break down what you should know.

THE LEGAL DOCUMENTS:

Here are some legal texts to familiarize yourself with.

READ : The draft opinion

READ : Roe v. Wade decision

READ : Casey v. Planned Parenthood decision

READ : Stenberg v. Carhart decision



THE JUSTICES

Here is what the Supreme Court justices have said in the past about abortion rights.

MORE : Justices’ views on abortion in their own words and votes (From October 2021)

Samuel Anthony Alito Jr. is the associate justice of the Supreme Court and New Jersey native who drafted the opinion to potentially overturn Roe v. Wade. Here is more on who he is:

MORE : Who is the NJ native who drafted opinion to potentially overturn Roe v. Wade?

THE LEAK

Leaks from the Supreme Court have been rare and unusual in the past. This Roe v. Wade leak has been compared to the Pentagon Papers. An explainer on Supreme Court leaks:

MORE: Court that rarely leaks does so now in biggest case in years

REACTION

Democratic lawmakers immediately responded to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. Here is what they are saying:

MORE: Tri-state Democratic leaders have fierce reactions after Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade case is leaked

MORE: Gov. Hochul 'horrified' by draft on Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade

MORE: 'We will do everything in our power to defend abortion rights in Connecticut,' says Gov. Lamont

Here is what people are saying in your communities:

MORE: Long Islanders react to potential overturn of Roe v. Wade

MORE: Hudson Valley sounds off potential strikedown of Roe v. Wade

MORE : Reaction in New Jersey on draft potentially overturning Roe v. Wade

WHAT COMES NEXT

A ruling overturning Roe v. Wade would change abortion access based on which state you are in.

MORE: Possible overturning of Roe sends abortion fight to states

President Biden says he wanted Congress to pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade, which he would sign.

MORE: President Biden calls court's abortion draft 'radical'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will push for a vote on legislation to codify abortion rights.

MORE: Schumer vows abortion law vote, but not filibuster changes

PREVIOUS COVERAGE