Who Is The Oldest Person In Michigan History?

By Big Joe Pesh
 3 days ago
Michigan's oldest person passed away this weekend at the age of 114. Irene Dunham of Lansing, Michigan was born on December 16th, 1907, and grew up on a family farm outside of Bath Township. According to the Lansing State Journal, in 2021 Irene Dunham became Michigan's oldest living resident...

My Magic GR

My Magic GR

