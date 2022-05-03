Universal basic income payment schedule – Some American families could receive $500 monthly checks – do you qualify?

MONTHLY payments of $500 will be given to families in one state under a new program.

The universal basic income (UBI) program was originally launched in June 2021, and involved a Massachusetts city providing $500 recurring monthly payments to 130 single caretakers to increase financial stability.

Now that program is expanding, and the City of Cambridge will allocate nearly $22million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to combat poverty caused by the pandemic that low-income families have been dealing with.

For about a year and a half, $500 a month will be given to families that fall under 200 percent of the federal poverty level in Cambridge.

Mayor Siddiqui estimates that about 2,300 families will qualify, according to the Harvard Crimson.

The city plans to disperse the money among nonprofits and other organizations.

UBI improves mental health outcomes

UBI has been associated with better mental health results in Canada.

In comparison to those receiving conditional income support, income supplement recipients reported higher mental and functional health.

In a Manitoba study, people who received unconditional cash transfers had fewer hospitalizations and admissions for mental health difficulties.

The Ontario Basic Income Experiment found that those who received a basic income had better mental health and social interactions, as well as more home stability.

UBI improves quality of life, part three

In Jackson, Mississippi, the Magnolia Mother’s Trust began a trial program to provide $1,000 monthly payments to African-American moms earning modest earnings.

It was successful in boosting the number of participants who cooked three meals per day for their families, as well as the number of beneficiaries who were able to pay all of their expenses without assistance, according to Drexel.edu.

UBI improves quality of life, part two

The Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration (SEED), a $500-per-month basic income pilot program, showed that beneficiaries spent their money on food, energy bills, and credit card debt.

Recipients also stated that they felt less worried and spent more time with their families, according to Drexel.edu.

UBI improves quality of life

In various social determinants of health, including higher educational performance, fewer instances of psychological distress, and improved child health outcomes, UBI pilots reveal enhanced health and quality of life, according to Drexel University.

Despite the worldwide food chain disruptions induced by the Covid-19 pandemic, receivers of UBI-type payments reported fewer occurrences of hunger, disease, and sadness, according to new data from Kenya.

Guaranteed income may help families stay afloat through economic and health crises, as Kenya’s model demonstrates.

UBI criticism

Robert Greenstein with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities highlighted some apparent flaws with UBI.

Overall, Greenstein feels the major hang-up is funding the UBI payments.

While some people believe this investment could replace the current welfare state, Greenstein felt that universal payments to all citizens would redistribute income “upward” rather than focusing on lower-income groups who need the money.

What is Citizen’s Dividend?

The citizen’s dividend is a suggested policy based on the Georgist premise that all people own the natural world, according to BasicIncome.org.

All people would receive monthly payments from cash generated by leasing or taxing the monopoly of valuable land and other natural resources.

Could UBI implementation cause inflation?

Those who are concerned about the implementation of a Universal Basic Income (UBI) program point to the possibility of price increases owing to supply.

They also demand that UBI provides individuals with more money to spend, according to a Marca article.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, on the other hand, outlined why he feels inflation would not be a huge concern, telling CNBC: “Money in people’s hands for a couple of months last year – in my mind – was a very, very minor factor, in that most of that money has long since been spent and yet you see inflation continue to rise.

“Everyone is concerned about inflation. I’m concerned about the fact that it’s making a lot of Americans’ lives miserable, because it’s a very difficult circumstance when your expenses are climbing, and maybe your income isn’t keeping pace.”

Austin City Council to vote on UBI pilot

When it votes on a new Universal Basic Income pilot program on Thursday, the Austin City Council is anticipated to hear some heated discussion, according to NewsRadioKLBJ.

If passed, 85 families or individuals would get a $1000 monthly stipend for a year from the City of Austin's taxpayers.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler has already endorsed the plan, saying at a recent council meeting that he believes it would succeed because of the local relief funds sent during the pandemic's peak.

The plan, according to the outlet, is expected to pass with almost unanimous support.

Baltimore’s UBI program, continued

Low-income residents will be able to apply for the payments from May 2.

The full eligibility requirements are as follows:

Be between the ages of 18 and 24

Be either the biological or adoptive parents, or guardians

Parents must have full or partial care-taking responsibilities

Income must be at or below 300% the federal poverty level, which is based on household size

For a household of four, the income level is $83,250.

Baltimore’s new UBI program

A new UBI program will give 200 low income

residents $1,000 per month for 24 months.

This program is partnering with CASH Campaign of Maryland.

Mayor Brandon Scott first announced the plan in February 2021.

Cities offering $500 in monthly payments: Rochester

In December 2021, the Rochester council approved a two-year pilot program.

The program aims to provide $500 payments to 175 low-income families in Rochester, NY families for the first 12 months.

Then, in the following year, a different set of 175 families Rochester, NY families would get the $500 monthly payments.

The payments will go out to households at or below 200 percent below the federal poverty level.

Incoming Mayor Malik Evans backs the program but he wants to explore something using private and philanthropic funds – meaning the payments to families could be larger.

Cities offering $500 in monthly payments: Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh will give relief to 200 households with low earnings.

Specifically, those households are getting $500 a month in payments for two years.

Pittsburgh’s NPR News Station reported in December that these payments would start going out in early 2022.

Assuming they get the full payments for the full 24 months, that would compensate $12,000 to each person.

Cities offering $500 in monthly payments: Philadelphia

Philadelphia started a guaranteed income pilot program in March.

It will give 60 people $500 a month for a year.

The recipients are chosen from a pool of 1,100 people who currently receive federal aid through TANF or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

Cities offering $500 in monthly payments: Newark

Newark, New Jersey, will also be offering $500 monthly payments – but these totaling $12,000 over two years are going out in two ways.

Half of those participating in the program will get $250 on a biweekly basis, while the remaining 50 percent will get two payments of $3,000 each year, according to a statement by the city.

The residents in the program were selected after applying via an online portal, which was done in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research.

The residents were selected based on the following requirements:

Must be at least 18 years of age

Must possess an income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty line

Must be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

With the program getting expanded, a total of 400 residents are getting this cash.

Cities offering $500 in monthly payments: Minneapolis

This spring, the city of Minneapolis will begin its guaranteed basic income pilot program.

There will be 200 families chosen to receive $500 every month for two years.

Eligible participants in Minneapolis must have an annual income at or below 50% of the area median income, a situation that was affected by the pandemic, and live in a specific zip code within the city.

The city is no longer accepting applications.

Cities offering $500 in monthly payments: Durham

Durham, North Carolina launched its Excel pilot program that is giving $500 monthly payments for a year.

Most of the funds for the $700,000 pilot program will be provided by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Eligible participants must be at least 18 years old.

While there’s no work requirement, if you earn an income, it must not exceed 60% of the area’s median income.

Also, incarceration must have taken place within the last five years.

Cities offering $500 in monthly payments: Columbia

Struggling dads in Columbia, South Carolina can get recurring support under a city program.

In the fall, 100 low-income fathers in Columbia started getting monthly debit cards worth $500.

They will continue to get those payments for several more months.

Cities offering $500 in monthly payments: Chicago

The windy city’s City Council approved a budget in October that included $500 monthly payments to 5,000 households for a year.

Applications will start being accepted for the city lottery on Monday April 25, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Residents of Chicago have until 11:59pm on May 13 to apply.

The Sun-Times explains: “Applications can be submitted at chicago.gov/cashpilot.

“To be eligible, applicants must: live in Chicago; be at least 18 years old; have experienced economic hardship related to COVID-19; and have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level. That’s $55,575 for a household of three.”

Cities offering $500 in monthly payments

Since the start of the pandemic, many Americans have gotten accustomed to receiving payments from the government.

One form of this is universal basic income (UBI), which is a set of recurring payments, rather than one-off stimulus checks.

For example, those eligible might receive $500 payments each month for a year. In other cases, this may happen once or twice a year.

Some states and cities, since the pandemic, have been experimenting with funds from the American Rescue Act when launching their own UBI programs.