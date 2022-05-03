ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

Couple Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Cranberry Township

By exploreVenango
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin-based State Police responded to a report of harassment along Pear Street in Cranberry Township. On April 29 around 8:29 p.m., police responded to an active dispute between...

Comments / 2

Charges Pending After Man Crashes into Tree, Flees Scene

Strong>SUGARCREEK, Pa. (EYT) – State Police say charges are pending against a local man who allegedly fled the scene of a crash in Scrubgrass Townnship, Venango County. According to Franklin-based State Police, on April 30 around 5:41 a.m., a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by 38-year-old Glenn J. Jubek, of St. Petersburg, was traveling east on Big Bend Road. Jubek failed to negotiate a 90-degree turn and traveled off the left side of the roadway.
86-Year-Old Franklin Woman Scammed Out of $20K

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say an 86-year-old Franklin woman was recently scammed out of $20,100.00. Around 4:54 p.m. on April 20, troopers from PSP Franklin responded to a residence on Rocky Grove Avenue, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for the report of a theft by deception.
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
WTAJ

Woman charged with stealing over $6K from Weis Markets

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union woman was charged with theft after police say she stole $6,700 from a Weis Markets in Huntingdon County. Michelle Brown, 48, was working as a book keeper for the retailer when she was found to have taken the money over two months from Feb. 20 to April […]
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man shoots and murders 18-year-old girlfriend; Police

Police in Ohio are saying that an 18-year-old male shot and killed his 18-year-old girlfriend. Police say the initial call came in as an eighteen-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound Brunswick police said late Tuesday night Logan Robertson of Brunswick was arrested and transported to the Medina County Jail on a charge of murder. […]
YourErie

Deceased identified in fatal shooting on W. 8th Street

The deceased in the fatal shooting on West 8th Street in Erie has been identified. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the departed has been identified as 26-year old Henry Jones of Erie. Cook said Jones suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Erie Police continue to investigate his death as well as another […]
YourErie

Man charged in attack on Erie County Prison guard

An Ohio man in the Erie County Prison has been charged with strangulation of an Erie County Prison Guard. 38-year old Nicholas Rosnack was arraigned Tuesday, April 19 on attempted homicide, assault, and strangulation charges that were filed as assault by Erie County Detectives. The incident occurred at the prison shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, […]
WGAL

Teenage girl reported missing in York County, Pennsylvania

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lower Windsor Township police in York County say a teenage girl has been reported missing. Police said Jinelys Ortiz Melendez, 17, was last seen last Thursday walking down the street from her home. Police said they think Melendez left with her boyfriend, Jomar Rivera,...
explore venango

State Police Calls: Natural Death, Found Property

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police responded to Polk Center for a report of a death investigation on Sunday, May 1, around 6:45 p.m. According to the report, the death occurred as the result of natural causes and there was no sign of foul play.
