ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Keaton’s First Win

By Marcus Jones
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pfdm5_0fRWMMrp00

Last Year’s Winner: Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Still Eligible: No.
Hot Streak: “American Crime Story” is the only series to win in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category more than once, so there is a chance that Clive Owen could keep that streak going by being recognized for performance as President Bill Clinton in “Impeachment.”
Notable Ineligible Series: Tom Hiddleston, “Loki” (submitted as a Drama Series); Taron Egerton, “Black Bird” (the season will not air in time to be eligible); Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, “The White House Plumbers” (the season will not air in time to be eligible)

This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions , so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2022 Emmys race. The nomination round of voting took place from June 16 to June 27, with the official Emmy nominations announced on Tuesday, July 12. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be given out over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4, with an edited presentation on the ceremonies to be broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET on FXX. Finally, the 74rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, September 12, and air live on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

The State of the Race

Apologies, but there is not much to say here. Michael Keaton is more than likely winning his first Emmy in September. While “The White Lotus” is the limited series that received the most Emmy nominations this year, it did not submit any of its actors as leads, which cleared the way for “Dopesick,” the second most nominated limited series, to win here.

And Keaton is completely deserving, with his turn as the conflicted Dr. Samuel Finnix being the heart of the affecting drama tackling opioid addiction. The only other Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee here that is from a project also nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series is Sebastian Stan for “Pam & Tommy,” but he is playing too antagonistic a role to win over a majority of voters. Stan’s committed portrayal of Tommy Lee is appreciated though.

As for the rest of the nominees’ chances, Oscar Isaac is sure to get some votes off the strength of the year he’s had, also starring in big budget projects like “Dune” and “Moon Knight” during the season. Unfortunately not enough people actually watched “Scenes From a Marriage” for him to gain the edge over the two aforementioned actors.

Himesh Patel absolutely has his fans, especially on the TV critic side of things, but “Station Eleven” also suffers from a lack of viewership. And while “The Staircase” and “Under The Banner of Heaven” did seem to capture the attention of a wide audience this summer, they both seem to have premiered too late into the eligibility period to really capture Emmy voters, so Colin Firth and Andrew Garfield have a small chance of receiving an Emmy for their respective true crime-inspired series.

Power Rankings:

  1. Michael Keaton , “Dopesick” (Hulu)
  2. Sebastian Stan , “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)
  3. Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage” (HBO)
  4. Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven” (HBO Max)
  5. Colin Firth, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)
  6. Andrew Garfield, “Under The Banner of Heaven” (FX)

Will Win: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Could Win: Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)
Should Win: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

TIFF Honoring Brendan Fraser for His Performance in ‘The Whale’

Nineties icon Brendan Fraser is making a career-comeback turn with his performance as a 600-pound man in Darren Aronofsky’s drama “The Whale.” As the A24 release heads into the fall season with turns at major festivals like Venice and Toronto, the latter is honoring the actor with a Tribute Award for Performance on September 11. With a career spanning more than three decades, Fraser has received recognition for his work by both critics and fellow actors, from starring in indie films to heading up “The Mummy” franchise. Notably, Fraser has dual Canadian-American citizenship. Also receiving a TIFF Tribute Award this year will...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Leon Vitali, Longtime Stanley Kubrick Collaborator, Dead at 74

Leon Vitali, Stanley Kubrick’s longtime associate who starred in “Barry Lyndon” and “Eyes Wide Shut” in addition to assisting the filmmaker throughout his career, his died at the age of 74. The news was revealed by the official Twitter account of Kubrick’s estate. The official statement reads: “It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to tell you that the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night. Our thoughts are with his family and all that knew and loved him. 26 July 1948 – 20 August 2022.” Vitali began pursuing an acting...
MUSIC
IndieWire

Why HBO Max Seems to Be Canceling Everything

At HBO Max, the Bat-folk can’t catch a break. Weeks after the decision to kill the effectively completed straight-to-streaming movie “Batgirl,” HBO Max canceled “Batman: Caped Crusader” and “Merry Little Batman,” among four other animated projects. The good news for these six newly scrapped Warner Bros. Animation projects is they are still full steam ahead in production and being shopped elsewhere, a person with knowledge of the situation told IndieWire — unlike “Batgirl,” which will never see the light of day. A second source told IndieWire that HBO Max has made the choice to spend some time away from the kids-and-family...
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Himesh Patel
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Clive Owen
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Oscar Isaac
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Anthology Series#Limited Series#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#First Win#Fxx#Nbc
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’

The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
MOVIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy