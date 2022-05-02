ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Lawrence, 78, U.S. Marine & General Electric Computer Programmer

FRAMINGHAM – “Charlie” Charles Lawrence, 78, of Framingham, died suddenly on Saturday April 16, 2022. He was the son of Bennett Joshua Wilson and Marion (Rogers) Wilson of Boston, MA. Born in Attleboro, Charlie was raised and educated in Norfolk. He attended King Philip Regional High...

