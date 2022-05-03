ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers react to leaked SCOTUS draft on Roe v. Wade

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn leaked documents, the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn...

www.today.com

TODAY.com

Here's what could happen if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate are grappling with what comes next if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY from Texas, which is one of 13 states that would ban abortion, with exceptions for the health of the mother, if the landmark opinion is overturned.May 6, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

My experience trying to get an abortion before Roe v. Wade existed

In 1969, I was an 18-year-old high school student living in Missouri, with a seemingly endless number of possibilities at my fingertips. Considered the model, straight-A student, I was also a member of multiple varsity sports teams. I was, as people often say, on the "straight and narrow" path, barreling...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS

