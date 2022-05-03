Lawmakers react to leaked SCOTUS draft on Roe v. Wade

Newsmax personality Grant Stinchfield has cracked the case. Using only his superior powers of deductive reasoning and no actual facts, the former NRA-TV host has solved the biggest mystery in DC since the Watergate leak. The culprit is soon-to-be Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson! She’s the one who gave...
Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate are grappling with what comes next if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY from Texas, which is one of 13 states that would ban abortion, with exceptions for the health of the mother, if the landmark opinion is overturned.May 6, 2022.
In 1969, I was an 18-year-old high school student living in Missouri, with a seemingly endless number of possibilities at my fingertips. Considered the model, straight-A student, I was also a member of multiple varsity sports teams. I was, as people often say, on the "straight and narrow" path, barreling...
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen threw his former boss under the bus on Monday, appearing to contradict claims that the former president does not possess the documents New York Attorney General Letitia James is after.
EXCLUSIVE: A group of Republican senators is introducing legislation to block the Biden administration from sending personnel and funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to alleviate the crisis at the southern border. The senators are alarmed by the Biden administration's announced termination of Title 42 on May 23,...
A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Quick takes – in the wake of Tuesday’s statewide primary election – and the revelation that the U.S. Supreme Court may be poised to overturn Roe vs. Wade, which could touch off a Statehouse earthquake given Ohio’s right-to-life legislature and right-to-life governor:
Did Trump help J.D. Vance?
