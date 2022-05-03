ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

'Stench' at the Supreme Court: Politically motivated leak over abortion shatters innocence

By Jonathan Turley
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Justice Sonia Sotomayor surprised many court watchers in December during the oral argument in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization when she complained about the " stench " of politics pervading the case over abortion rights.

The stench became overwhelming Monday night when Politico published a leaked copy of a working draft of the majority opinion in Dobbs. Chief Justice John Roberts verified the draft's authenticity Tuesday and launched an investigation.

The leak was a despicable act that shocked even the most cynical in Washington.

The draft opinion, if left unchanged, would sweep away Roe v. Wade and decades of precedent .

The author, Justice Samuel Alito, declares, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives ."

This draft and the alignment of justices can change. What will not change is that stench. The court has lost a type of institutional innocence in maintaining confidentiality through decades of hard-fought and heated legal disputes.

Court was island of confidentiality

Even in a city that floats on a rolling sea of leaks, the Supreme Court has long been an island of integrity and confidentiality. It was an inviolate rule that members and clerks do not leak either the deliberations or decisions of the court.

Indeed, for those of us who have covered and written about the court for decades, we never thought this day would come.

Supreme Court opinion drafts do not leak: Abortion may be at risk, but so is court's sanctity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zc5pn_0fRWDphf00
The U.S Supreme Court building is seen at dusk in Washington on Oct. 22, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite, AP

This was clearly a politically calculated act by someone who was willing to abandon every ethical and professional principle for a political cause. There is no obvious reason to leak other than to unleash outside pressure on the court and to try to push Congress to pass the Women's Health Protection Act to codify Roe v. Wade .

If that was the purpose, it seems quickly realized as figures like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., used the leak to call for not just the passage of the federal law but for killing the filibuster as well: "Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren't 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes ."

Biden backed a radical abortion law: Both the president and the bill failed.

It is doubtful the leaker expected to coerce a change in votes on the court. It is certainly true that a tentative opinion can change dramatically over the countless drafts sent between chambers. It is common for majority opinions to become dissents or to fracture in a plurality decision as justices work through the issues.

However, this leak makes such second thoughts less likely, not more.

Abortions in Mexico? If Roe v. Wade is overturned, women will still have options

According to Politico's reporting , Alito was initially joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Any change in the vote would now leave the impression that the court could be manipulated through outside pressure. Indeed, if Roberts was on the fence, this leak, if anything, might push him back toward the right of the court.

Faced with such a raw political act, justices are more likely to dig in than abandon their initial votes.

Political motivations make leak worse

This leak was a move directed at Congress and the midterm elections. In some ways, that makes it even worse.

Politics is the forbidden fruit of judicial ethics. Yet it is a temptation that has been resisted through the years despite the Supreme Court being located across the street from Congress in the middle of a city where politics is the primary industry.

Different this year: We marched for life in 2022 on the brink of a post-Roe world

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YM8O1_0fRWDphf00
Abortion protest at the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 1, 2021. Jose Luis Magana/AP

Sotomayor's complaint of the "stench" of politics in December was viewed by some of us as a departure from the decorum of the court. She was referring to how the three new members were widely viewed as having been nominated to reverse Roe and other cases by sheer force of numbers. It was itself the injection of politics into the deliberations.

Before the argument, Sotomayor shocked many in calling upon students to campaign against abortion laws in anticipation of pending abortion cases before the court. She declared in October, "You know, I can't change Texas’ law, but you can and everyone else who may or may not like it can go out there and be lobbying forces in changing laws that you don’t like."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMAUq_0fRWDphf00
Jonathan Turley Handout

It now appears that someone with access to internal deliberations of the court decided to find a way to be an instrument of change in a way that will leave a stench for many years to come. Few of us believe that any of the justices would countenance such an unethical act. The investigation instead will focus on the judicial clerks and staff of the court – an investigation that will shatter the court's collegial and sheltered culture.

I am not pro-abortion. But here's why I support a woman's right to choose

One thing is now certain. The court will never be the same. There is a loss of innocence in all of this, a realization that the court is no longer immune from politics.

It is a moment like the one described by physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer at the realization of the atomic bomb: "In some sort of crude sense which no vulgarity, no humor, no overstatement can quite extinguish, (we) have known sin; and this is a knowledge which (we) cannot lose ."

Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University and a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors. Follow him on Twitter: @JonathanTurley

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Stench' at the Supreme Court: Politically motivated leak over abortion shatters innocence

Comments / 60

Dane Daniels
4d ago

The leak was of course an intentional political action with several objectives. First is to cause an extreme reaction leading to more decisiveness. Second to influence the SCOTUS outcome. Third to give the Dems a campaign issue for their moribund midterm election plans.

Reply(4)
13
Cody Hoffman
4d ago

For those that didn't pay attention in school and have no idea how our government works......THIS IS HOW SCOTUS GIVES POWER TO THE STATES TO DECIDE.

Reply(2)
12
SB57
4d ago

So what else do they want to over turn. America is headed to communist rule. The white only America rule. If seems ok to some people. In the 1940 if you were white and poor they would take your kids and give them to families. You will no longer be able to decide for your families government will do that for you. If you have mental issues you will committed without choice like it use to be. One religion. The Republicans can’t move forward because they have nothing to give. They just feel it will give them more of the white population. Next they will tell you who you marry. Because we didn’t get it right 60 years ago.

Reply(5)
8
Related
The Independent

Why this Supreme Court case could result in ‘the greatest loss of religious freedom in generations’

A public high school football coach in Washington state gathered players at the 50-yard line to kneel, bow their heads and pray. The school district repeatedly asked him to move his prayer to somewhere less conspicuous, as to avoid the appearance of the school’s endorsement of a religious view. He refused and argued that the school violated his religious freedom, and a prominent right-wing legal group took up his case, which is now before the US Supreme Court.The case of Kennedy v Bremerton School District could have far-reaching consequences beyond the football field, potentially shrinking core First Amendment protections...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
The Independent

Fox host mocked for saying Democrats will hold an ‘insurrection’ over moves to overturn Roe v Wade

A Fox Nation host has been mocked online after she accused Democrats of leaking an alleged “first draft” of an opinion ruling overturning Roe v Wade as an “intimidation tactic”. Tomi Lahren, who was speaking hours after Politico reported on the leaked draft late on Monday, also suggested Democrats and their supporters would stage an “insurrection” to block the 1973 ruling being repealed by the right-leaning Supreme Court.“[This is] Absolutely an intimidation tactic and also a distraction tactic here,” said Lahren of the “first draft”, which appeared to be signed by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and described Roe as being “egregiously wrong from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Jonathan Turley
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

462K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy