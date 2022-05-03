ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ukrainians rescued from Mariupol steel plant but others remain trapped

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 women and children have been evacuated from a steel plant...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel#Ukrainians#Plant#The United Nations#The Red Cross#Nbc
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
TODAY.com

Deadly Havana hotel explosion leaves 22 dead, over 70 injured

The Cuban government says at least 22 people were killed after a powerful explosion ripped through the Saratoga Hotel in Havana. Dozens more were injured, and rescuers are searching for survivors who could be trapped in the rubble. NBC’s Guad Venegas reports for Saturday TODAY.May 7, 2022.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy