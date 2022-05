CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Six months after nearly losing her life while crossing the street, a Northside woman and her family are asking for pedestrian safety measures. “That morning, I was out for a run in the neighborhood before going to work. I remember coming down Pullan, and it was a normal route I had run before. When I ran across the street, somebody ran a red light and hit me,” Anna Barchick-Suter said.

