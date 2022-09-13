ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best budget laptops in 2022

It's a great time to buy a cheap laptop — right now you can get a good Windows laptop or Chromebook with a fast processor, plenty of memory, a blazing-fast SSD and a high-quality display for less than $500 — so we tested seven leading models to find the best budget laptops.
COMPUTERS
CNN

TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did

The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Moon Juice’s Latest Drop Harnesses the Power of Buzzy Glutathione

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.When it comes to skincare, vitamin C is the gold standard treatment for targeting pigmentation, fading acne scars, and brightening a dull complexion. And while vitamin C serums are nothing new in the skincare sphere, Moon Juice’s newest launch, G-Pack (the brand’s first new skincare launch since 2018), is infused with a shelf-stable vitamin C, ferulic acid, and the latest buzzy antioxidant in the wellness space, glutathione. The G-Pack powder is formulated to be mixed into your favorite serum, making it easy to integrate...
LIFESTYLE
CNN

How to choose the right air purifier for you

If you suffer from seasonal allergies or have a constantly shedding pet, you may already be familiar with the positive benefits of an air purifier. Yet, with continued concern over air pollution, the threat of longer and more intense wildfire seasons and the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for cleaner air in our homes has increased, and with it the demand for home air purifiers.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Canva’s new Visual Worksuite has its sights set on Google and Microsoft

Canva is moving beyond its roots as an online graphic design tool, announcing a new suite of workplace products that expand into other areas of visual communication. The Canva Visual Worksuite will provide design-focused alternatives to products offered by Microsoft and Google, such as Canva Docs and Canva Whiteboards, as well as introduce new features to existing tools within the Canva product family.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Samsung aims to make global operations and products carbon neutral by 2050

The company says the strategy includes reducing emissions from the production process and power/water consumption throughout the entire product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to recycling and disposal. Samsung plans to remove Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions for all operations in the device experience (DX) business, which includes consumer...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

CNN

