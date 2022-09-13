Read full article on original website
These great iPhone 14 cases will keep your new phone stylish and safe
Whether you were lucky enough to get an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro on launch day or you’re waiting for your order to ship, it’s always a good idea to add a case to your shiny new gadget that will not only help protect it but allow you to personalize the look.
There's A Reason Our Readers Loved These Amazon Products So Much Last Month
There is no testament to a good product better than knowing that so many other people are buying them. Our readers have been snapping up these items in their droves in the past month. So you might want to check them out before they sell out.
So Many People Are Obsessed With These Weird Beauty Products That Work So Brilliantly
These up-and-coming beauty products are sure to hit it big time! This list will give you serious beauty inspiration to kick off the new season, from the best hair tools to multi-functional makeup products. Whether your go-to look is full glamazon or a glowy, natural look, there is something for everyone here.
37 Things That Will Make Your Home Look 10x Better For Less Than $35 On Amazon
It's never a wrong time to do a little home refresh, but not all of us want to spend an arm and a leg updating our homes. This list gives subtle changes that will make the house so much better while keeping you on track for that monthly budget. Everything on this list is under $35, but the impact is enormous!
Our favorite product releases this week: REI, Hill House Home, Hyperice and more
This week brings the launch of Outdoor Afro x REI Co-op’s inclusivity-minded outdoor line, Hyperice’s new heat patches and Hill House Home’s new sweater collection.
The 24 best camping tents, according to tent experts
We interviewed experts on what to consider when buying a tent — from backpacking and luxury tents to family and car camping tents. Here’s what you need to know.
The 21 best skin care products for people over 40, according to derms
As we age, the connective tissues that keep skin looking plump, vibrant and smooth start to lose momentum. We consulted four skin care experts to find out the best skin care products for people in their 40s, 50s and beyond.
The best budget laptops in 2022
It's a great time to buy a cheap laptop — right now you can get a good Windows laptop or Chromebook with a fast processor, plenty of memory, a blazing-fast SSD and a high-quality display for less than $500 — so we tested seven leading models to find the best budget laptops.
TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did
The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
Meet the designers creating every day objects and art from human hair
This natural product we grow ourselves can be used to make clothing, ropes and even building materials -- and much of it goes to waste on a daily basis. But perhaps not for long.
Moon Juice’s Latest Drop Harnesses the Power of Buzzy Glutathione
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.When it comes to skincare, vitamin C is the gold standard treatment for targeting pigmentation, fading acne scars, and brightening a dull complexion. And while vitamin C serums are nothing new in the skincare sphere, Moon Juice’s newest launch, G-Pack (the brand’s first new skincare launch since 2018), is infused with a shelf-stable vitamin C, ferulic acid, and the latest buzzy antioxidant in the wellness space, glutathione. The G-Pack powder is formulated to be mixed into your favorite serum, making it easy to integrate...
The best sales to shop this weekend: The Container Store, Adidas, Target and more
This weekend, you’ll find a deal on the cult-favorite GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker, discounted baby gear from Target and savings on all things organization at The Container Store. All that and more below.
Should you pay $3,000 for a gaming laptop? This one's worth it
The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model delivers excellent gaming performance within a design you'll actually want to take everywhere.
The cult-favorite GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker is on sale right now
Drive-in ice — you know, the nugget-shaped ice you can get at certain fast-food spots — is one of summer’s greatest pleasures, and now you can re-create it yourself at home, thanks to the cult-favorite GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker.
How to choose the right air purifier for you
If you suffer from seasonal allergies or have a constantly shedding pet, you may already be familiar with the positive benefits of an air purifier. Yet, with continued concern over air pollution, the threat of longer and more intense wildfire seasons and the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for cleaner air in our homes has increased, and with it the demand for home air purifiers.
The Valve Index is the best VR headset for PC gamers
The Valve Index is the best PC-based VR headset you can buy, with excellent controllers, great overall performance and a fantastic game library.
How to dry laundry sustainably, according to experts
Sticking your wet laundry in a dryer can actually be harmful for the environment. That's why we talked to experts to figure out ways to lower your impact while drying your clothes.
Canva’s new Visual Worksuite has its sights set on Google and Microsoft
Canva is moving beyond its roots as an online graphic design tool, announcing a new suite of workplace products that expand into other areas of visual communication. The Canva Visual Worksuite will provide design-focused alternatives to products offered by Microsoft and Google, such as Canva Docs and Canva Whiteboards, as well as introduce new features to existing tools within the Canva product family.
Samsung aims to make global operations and products carbon neutral by 2050
The company says the strategy includes reducing emissions from the production process and power/water consumption throughout the entire product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to recycling and disposal. Samsung plans to remove Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions for all operations in the device experience (DX) business, which includes consumer...
