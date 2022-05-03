ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Katyal: This is as full-throated a decision as could ever be envisioned

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitico on Monday night published what it said was a draft...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

For many in GOP, returning abortion to the states won’t be enough

If Republican-appointed justices overturn Roe v. Wade, as now appears very likely, this would not ban abortion rights in the United States. Rather, depending on the scope of the Supreme Court’s decision, each state would likely be able to write its own laws related to reproductive rights. The result...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Meacham
Person
Neal Katyal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy