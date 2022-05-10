Celine Dion Shares Rare Photo Of Her Sons Amid Health Battle And Tour Cancellation

This story was updated on 05/10/2022 to reflect the latest updates on Celine Dion following the announcement of her “Courage” tour’s European leg being postponed due to her health complications as revealed in an Instagram video post.

Celine Dion just gave millions of fans a rare look at her family in honor of Mother’s Day (just weeks after announcing that she sadly has to postpone the European leg of her “Courage” world tour due to health complications ). The iconic singer, 54, shared a sweet photo of her at a table with sons Rene-Charles, 21, Eddy, 11, and Nelson, 11, on Instagram over the weekend.

In her caption, the pop superstar honored fellow mothers all around the world, and shined a spotlight on Ukrainian mothers specifically facing the devastating effects of war. “This Mother’s Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children… and for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe… and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life,” she wrote.

Dion continued before adding the same translated message in her native French; “These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother’s Day to all of them. We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families.” In the photo, she is seen smiling with her sons as a small cake with candles is lit in celebration of Mother’s Day. This post comes just a few weeks after her April 29th announcement, letting devastated fans know that she had to postpone her European tour again due to health concerns.

The “Because You Loved Me” singer’s tour, “Courage,” first began in September 2019, but in January 2022, she had to cancel the remaining North American dates due to “severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing.” In a video message to fans last month, she said, “Well, here we are again, and I’m so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time.

Although the shows were set to start this month, fans will now have to wait until February 2023 to see her perform. Dates for some cities have unfortunately been canceled altogether. The “All By Myself” singer did report that, luckily, she’s slowly but surely recovering and “doing a little better.” That’s great news! However, she says, “It’s going very slow, and it’s very frustrating for me.” Dion went on to assure fans that she’s taking the necessary steps to keep her health in check. “I’m getting treatment from my doctor, taking medication,” she said, “but I’m still experiencing some spasms, and it’s taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped.”

While the performer surely wants to get back on stage as soon as it’s safe again, she says she needs to be in “top shape” before she can return to touring. “I honestly can’t wait,” she said. “But I’m just not there yet.” The “My Heart Will Go On” vocalist also gave a heartfelt apology for the delay. “I wanted you to know that I’m sorry for this news,” she said. “I know you’ve all waited so long for the concerts, and I appreciate your loyalty. By now I am convinced that you should be so fed up with all this and waiting for so long,” she continued.

But at the end of the day, the songstress wants her fans to know that she’s taking this time to prepare to give them the best possible show she can. “All I can say is that I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100 percent at my shows,” she said. “‘Cause that’s what you deserve.” Finally, Dion concluded her video by thanking her loyal fans for their endless support. “Thank you so much for the messages of love and support that you always send to my social media,” she said. “It means a lot to me.”