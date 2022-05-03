ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Ukraine ambassador urges Priti Patel to relax UK visa scheme

By Josh Halliday
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ey9B2_0fRVpugl00
Protesters calling for a simplified visa process for Ukrainian refugees demonstrate in Parliament Square in London last month Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz/REX/Shutterstock

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK has urged the home secretary to relax the “unnecessary, long, bureaucratic” visa scheme for those fleeing war, as thousands of Ukrainians remain stranded in Europe.

Vadym Prystaiko said he was negotiating with Priti Patel to temporarily lift visa requirements that he said had left many Ukrainians waiting in European towns such as Calais .

He said: “Now it’s time maybe for a temporary [relaxation of visa requirements] just to relieve people from this unnecessary, long, bureaucratic and difficult bureaucratic procedures. We are constantly working with the Home Office trying to rebalance this system, trying to find better solutions, but something like temporary relief from visas will help us a lot.”

It came as the Guardian revealed the home secretary was facing mass legal action over the “chaotic” Homes for Ukraine backlog, which has left thousands of people waiting for weeks after uploading all their paperwork and undergoing biometric scans. According to the latest government figures, 59,000 people have had visas approved but have not yet arrived in the UK. Only 15% of the 74,700 Ukrainians who applied under the sponsorship route have made it to Britain.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Many people who submitted applications more than six weeks ago, when the scheme launched, are among those apparently lost in the system.

Boris Johnson admitted on Monday that the UK could have moved faster to help Ukrainians reach safety. In an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he said the government had “done a huge amount to help Ukrainian women and children in the area but we’re now seeing large numbers come to the UK”.

The UK has so far taken in 27,000 Ukrainians overall, which the prime minister said was “a lot and it’s growing fast”, but he added: “Could we have done it faster? Yes, perhaps we could.”

Asked why the UK was not offering visa-free travel to Ukrainians, Johnson said that in a wartime situation, some people may be “pretending” to be refugees. He said: “It’s important to protect the system from those who might want to abuse it. It’s also important to protect the women and children from coming to somewhere where they’re not going to get the welcome that we would want, so that’s why the screening and all the work we’ve done to make sure that we match up people in the right way, and the results are starting to be really excellent, you’re seeing large numbers now.”

The UK is an outlier in Europe in requiring Ukrainians to submit to a lengthy visa process before they can travel. This has meant children without international passports, including months-old babies, being required to undergo security scans in Poland before they can fly to safety.

Prystaiko said he had asked Patel directly to relax the process temporarily. He said: “Ukrainians are coming here and in most of the cases have been waiting in European towns next to you, like in Calais … because we enjoy the visa-free regime with the rest of Europe and unfortunately we never had it with Great Britain.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Visas#Great Britain#A Visa#Ukrainians#European#Calais#The Home Office
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
Navy Times

Ukraine weapon switcheroos are flushing Soviet arms out of Europe

WASHINGTON ― As some Eastern European nations send their Soviet-era kit to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s attack, the new weapons those nations stand to get in return from the United States and its allies could shape the continent’s arsenal for years to come. The tactic...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

265K+
Followers
68K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy