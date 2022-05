Now, I'm not sure if this is 100 percent scientific, so bear with me, but according to my records, the sun loves Wyoming and really likes to show off when we have a sunrise or a sunset. The worst part about waking up before the sun rises is waking up. But if you're out and about when it starts to come up, you're getting a one-of-a-kind Wyoming sunrise that can't be compared anywhere else.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO