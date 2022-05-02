Lawmakers hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Facility for Rare Isotope Beams project

The Biden administration gave details Monday on a new effort to boost the country's electric vehicle battery manufacturing capacity. The plan, funded through Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law, provides $3.1 billion in grants to companies building new and retrofitting existing lithium battery production and recycling facilities. The law included $7 billion in total for improving battery supply chains, and Monday's action follows an April invocation of the Defense Production Act aimed at boosting domestic production of lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and manganese, key battery components.
Comments / 0