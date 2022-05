It seems that the workplace is quite different than it used to be pre-COVID. Some employees were given accommodations to suit their specific needs during the pandemic while some felt they weren’t treated as “fairly” by their employers as others. While there could be several other factors involved like alternate forms of income (thank you, “influencers” and “brand ambassadors”), this exile is now being labeled “The Great Resignation.” According to ESRCheck.com, more than 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in February 2022 to seek greener pastures.

