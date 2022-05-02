ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 Met Gala

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG22 / Getty

The 2022 Met Gala is undoubtedly the biggest fashion event of the year and is officially underway! What’s often called the Oscars of fashion, this annual event is the time for our favorite celebs to put their best feet forward and pair their unique styles with incredible fashions created by high powered designers as they walk down the legendary red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year’s theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will serve as an exploration of American Fashion, featuring displays from 13 American periods showcased in rooms around the museum and featuring designs from Brooks Brothers, Lloyd Kiva New, and more.

This year, the celebs did not disappoint and as always, the gworls showed up with their hair, nails, makeup, and fashions on point. To stay on this year’s theme, we saw a lot of all-black and white looks, an array of monochromatic colors, and of course, eye-catching accessories that definitely told a story.

From Lala Anthony’s burgundy slay designed by LaQuan Smith to Venus Williams in an all-black Chloé look and everything fashionable look in between, let’s get into some of our favorite stand-out looks from the big night.

1. Lala Anthony

Source:Getty

Lala Anthony arrived at The 2022 Met Gala donning an all burgundy cut out look as designed by LeQuan Smith. She paired the look with a matching hat that featured a fully bloomed flower as designed by Lauren Dweitt and struck a pose for the biggest night in fashion.

2. Janicza Bravo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUD3j_0fRVMuRA00
Source:Getty

Janicza Bravo attended the biggest night of fashion and showed us how to properly rock a blazer in this black and white ensemble.

3. Janelle Monáe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K30H9_0fRVMuRA00 Source:Getty

Janelle Monáe looked absolutely stunning in this Ralph Lauren and Delfina black and silver ensemble that featured an elegant headdress and a long train.

4. Venus Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lsmyK_0fRVMuRA00 Source:Atlantic Records

Venus Williams stayed on the all-black theme and donned this black blazer which she wore over an all-black ensemble.

5. Joan Smalls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mMmOv_0fRVMuRA00
Source:Getty

Joan Smalls was also draped in an all-black look with a gown that featured exposed shoulders and a knee high slit.

6. Cynthia Erivo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbkh9_0fRVMuRA00 Source:Getty

Cynthia Erivo stepped out for the annual night of fashion in this elegant, all-white sheer number and matching headdress, switching it up from most of the all-black that we’ve seen so far.

7. Denée Benton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yAWI_0fRVMuRA00 Source:Getty

Denée Benton attended The 2022 Met Gala wearing this hot pink and red look. She paired the look with white gloves and wore elegant jewelry for the biggest night in fashion.

8. LaQuan Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Icb1K_0fRVMuRA00 Source:Getty

LaQuan Smith did not disappoint and showed up to the 2022 Met Gala in this fashionable silver blazer which he paired with black slacks and a white shirt.

9. Teyana Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pq8ra_0fRVMuRA00 Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor shut the carpet down at the 2022 Met Gala in a purple Iris Van Herpen gown.

10. Lori Harvey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dwqhg_0fRVMuRA00 Source:StarterCAM / Hotspotatl.com

Lori Harvey opted for a simple Michael Kors dress with an exposed torso to off her killer abs.

11. Ariana DeBose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kjzdL_0fRVMuRA00 Source:StarterCAM / Hotspotatl.com

Ariana DeBose was a stunner in a black and gold Moschino dress.

12. Megan Thee Stallion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vYO07_0fRVMuRA00 Source:StarterCAM / Hotspotatl.com

Megan Thee Stallion looked amazing in a gold Moschino dress.

13. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHa2E_0fRVMuRA00 Source:StarterCAM / Hotspotatl.com

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez also wore Moschino on the red carpet.

14. Alicia Keys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AOJNl_0fRVMuRA00 Source:Getty

Alicia Keys looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren dress.

15. SZA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvmm6_0fRVMuRA00 Source:StarterCAM / Hotspotatl.com

SZA looked stunning at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating in this pink and black ensemble that featured a thigh high slit allowing her to show off her thigh high black boot.

16. Kerry Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3linn8_0fRVMuRA00 Source:StarterCAM / Hotspotatl.com

Kerry Washington also turned heads in this all-black lace look with a thigh-high slit that exposed her toned legs.

17. Chloe Bailey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njTE6_0fRVMuRA00 Source:StarterCAM / Hotspotatl.com

Chloe Bailey was a goddess at the annual event in this all-gold number that fit her like a glove.

18. Normani

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NfR4O_0fRVMuRA00 Source:StarterCAM / Hotspotatl.com

Normani also opted for an all-black look with an exposed torso to show off her killer abs.

19. Cardi B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXZ9Q_0fRVMuRA00 Source:Getty

Cardi B stole the show at the 2022 Met Gala donning an all gold Aletier Versace gown with matching wrist accessories. She wore her hair in a sleek up ‘do and served face and body on the fashionable red carpet.

20. Erykah Badu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaczp_0fRVMuRA00 Source:Getty

Erykah Badu was a fashionable sight at the 2022 Met Gala donning this colorful Marni look.

21. Nicki Minaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kY9qs_0fRVMuRA00 Source:Getty

Nicki Minaj showed up and showed out in this all-black Burberry look.  She gave the look extra pizzazz with black dots featured all over her body and a matching black leather cap that she wore on her head.

22. Lizzo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dss7q_0fRVMuRA00 Source:Getty

Lizzo was on brand for the evening donning this gorgeous black and gold ensemble.

