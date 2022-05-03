ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

I was fed up of spending £4 on Flash power mop cleaner every week so figured out how to refill it for free

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

A MUM has revealed the 'brilliant' hack she used to save her money on her floor cleaner.

Eleanor Rose, from the UK, shared how you can easily refill a Flash power mop cleaner to save yourself some extra cash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0opO6B_0fRVDDbO00
Eleanor complained the refill bottles were expensive and wanted to make a cheaper version Credit: Tiktok/@eleanor123eros

The mum-of-one was growing fed up of having to spend £4 each time the bottle ran out when she had perfectly good floor cleaner to use at home.

In a TikTok video posted to her account, Eleanor said: "I've got the Flash power mop and if you've got one you know how expensive these are it's a joke.

"So today I am going to try and refill it."

First Eleanor tries to twist the cap off but has no luck - then she gets a better idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcMSw_0fRVDDbO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTJ3t_0fRVDDbO00

The mum places the cap of the bottle upside down into a bowl of boiling hot water to loosen the plastic.

She filled it just enough to cover the cap as she didn't want the shape of the bottle to change.

Eleanor said she left the cap in the hot water for one minute and then took it out.

She then used a cloth for extra grip and twisted the cap off.

Eleanor was thrilled she managed to take the cap off so she could refill it with a cheaper cleaner.

"It worked!" She exclaimed.

Eleanor used Astonish Peach Blossom disinfectant, Cif Wild Orchid floor cleaner and water to refill the bottle.

She said : "It worked great honestly I'm not buying those refills anymore they are too expensive."

Users were super grateful the mum shared the hack, one wrote: "I'll give this ago when I run out thank you."

"OMG I'm going to try this!! thank you." Another viewer said.

A third commented: "You’re a god! I’ve tried so hard to take that off! Thank you"

"What a brilliant idea. This will work on a few things" A fourth added.

Other users also suggested buying reusable pads which can be washed rather than buying the single-use refill packs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQxTf_0fRVDDbO00
She simply soaked the cap in some boiling water to loosen the plastic Credit: Tiktok/@eleanor123eros
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbiXQ_0fRVDDbO00
Now Eleanor can refill the bottle up with any floor cleaner she likes Credit: Tiktok/@eleanor123eros

