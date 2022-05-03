Anthony Joshua set to snub DAZN and STAY with Sky Sports in new TV deal that would include Oleksandr Usyk rematch

ANTHONY JOSHUA is reportedly on course to snub DAZN and ink a new deal with Sky Sports.

Joshua's multi-fight deal with Sky ended after his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last September and speculation over the rights for his fights has been rife.

Anthony Joshua's contract with Sky Sports ran out after his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk Credit: REUTERS

But he won't be following promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing to DAZN Credit: MATCHROOM

AJ is reportedly on course to sign a new deal with Sky Sports Credit: THE SUN

American streaming platform DAZN were thought to be the frontrunners to snap up AJ as they have a five-year deal in place with the former heavyweight champion's promoter Eddie Hearn.

But according to the Daily Star, Joshua is set to pen a new deal with Sky 'pending the finalisation of details on the contract.'

Despite signing a 'career-long' deal with Hearn, the rights for Joshua's fights aren't exclusive to Matchroom's agreement with DAZN.

The first bout of Joshua's new deal with Sky will be his high-stakes rematch with Usyk - who produced a masterful performance in their Tottenham tussle to become unified champion.

A date for their second showdown hasn't been finalised, although July 23 is currently being targeted.

Saudi Arabia is the current frontrunner to land the bout, although Hearn admits he'd love to host it in London again.

He told The Mirror: "We'd like to do it in London, but Usyk's on a share of the revenue.

"It's probably more than double to do it elsewhere so we're up against that.

"We'd like it in London because it gives you an edge, it gives AJ an edge and we'd definitely take an edge in that fight.

"But ultimately, both fighters have got to be happy with the deal and we have to generate the most revenue for that fight at the same time."

Hearn is hoping to announce Joshua's second dance with the undefeated Usyk later this week.

The Matchroom chief recently told The DAZN Boxing Show: We’ll be in July, July 23

"That’s the front-runner, we’re in final negotiations with sites in the Middle East and the UK.

“We looked at America, but I don’t think that will be where it takes place.

"I’d like to be in a position, fight week for Canelo, where we have some news.”