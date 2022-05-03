ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met Gala Clip of Ryan Reynolds Staring Adoringly at Blake Lively Goes Viral

By Jamie Burton
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ryan Reynolds can be seen beaming and applauding his wife as her dress changes color in a clip that's been viewed more than 4 million...

