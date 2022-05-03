ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susie Dent and Rachel Riley break their silence to wish Anne Robinson 'all the very best' as she exits Countdown amid 'feud'... after reports that she found the ladies 'too loud' on the show

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Susie Dent and Rachel Riley have broken their silence to wish Anne Robinson 'all the very best' for her exit from Countdown, amid rumours of a feud.

77-year-old Anne announced she was leaving the show after just one year on Monday - admitting she has 'a lot going on' and wants to enjoy family life.

Susie posted a supportive tweet to the presenter on Monday morning, which Rachel retweeted - despite reports that she found the ladies 'too loud' on set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9ewc_0fRV7N6V00
Co-stars: Susie Dent and Rachel Riley, (right and left) have wished Anne Robinson 'all the very best' as she exits Countdown, after reports that she found Rachel 'too loud' on the show 

Susie put out a tweet on Monday morning to show her support for Anne, writing: 'Some Countdown news. Wishing Anne all the very best in her new adventures with her grandchildren and beyond.'

And it seemed that Rachel placed her seal of approval on the words, as she retweeted the post from pal Susie.

But while the TV stars put on a friendly display through social media, it comes after reports last year that Anne, who suffers from tinnitus, found Rachel 'too loud' and was 'irritated by her habit of chatting on her mobile phone, and by her time-keeping'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Y8KS_0fRV7N6V00
Stepping back: 77-year-old Anne announced she was leaving the show after just one year on Monday - admitting she has 'a lot going on' and wants to enjoy family life
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbMjk_0fRV7N6V00
Noisy: The news comes after reports last year that Anne, who suffers from tinnitus, found Rachel 'too loud' and was 'irritated by her habit of chatting on her mobile phone, and by her time-keeping'

While a source told The Sun that Anne 'silenced' Rachel's microphone during the show, to the dismay of the math whizz.

Opening up to Alison Boshoff for the Daily Mail, Anne admitted that Rachel is noisy and that she 'wouldn't go on holiday' with her - but dismissed claims of a feud.

The Weakest Link host explained: ‘I’m not saying I would go on holiday with Rachel Riley, but she is brilliant,’ she said. ‘Absolutely honestly, I do admire her – she is really, really good at what she does, as is Susie Dent.

‘Look, Rachel has just come back from having a baby and she is standing throughout and faultless, whereas I get to sit down. She is noisy, yes she and Susie both are – they are a formidable pair those two. But there isn’t a question of my going because of a rift, that’s nonsense.’

She also explained that the three women 'barely talk' during the show, detailing: 'The way that it’s filmed is so tight that... we don’t have time to talk to each other.'

Representatives for Rachel Riley declined to comment.

Anne told Alison that she is leaving the show as her contract was only one year long, and she 'didn't realise how much time it would take up'.

Explaining that she's swapping the 'intense' filming schedule for some downtime at home, Anne said: 'I am moving on because I’ve got a lot going on – grandchildren, a big garden, an apartment in New York – and I want to enjoy them. Countdown has taken up more of time than I thought it would.'

'It is great fun but it is intense. I go up [to Media City in Salford] and we do 15 shows in three 11-hour days. I’m built to last so I don’t really mind, but it does take up quite a chunk of my time,' she added.

A spokesperson for the Channel 4 daytime show gushed over Anne after the announcement of her leaving, saying: 'Quick-witted Anne has been a brilliant host on this iconic show.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTYHx_0fRV7N6V00
Close: Speaking of pals Susie and Rachel, Anne said: 'She is noisy, yes she and Susie both are – they are a formidable pair those two;

