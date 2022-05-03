ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Compares Kim to Marilyn in Old Clip Amid Met Gala Criticism

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Kim is Marilyn Monroe. You know that. She was controversial. She [is] controversial," the rapper said on "The Breakfast...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 45

deshazo
4d ago

she doesn't even look close to Marilyn. Just because she wore the same dress doesn't make her like her. Nothing at all alike

Reply(1)
58
John Vivian
4d ago

get real ye....she has no skills or personality.... not to mention Marilyn was all natural

Reply(1)
45
driver's side door
4d ago

not even close.. maybe if Marilyn took a dump on the red carpet and named it Kim.. then I could see the resemblance.

Reply
13
