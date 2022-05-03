ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Baby Boomers ONLY’: Dollar Tree manager out of job over help wanted sign

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

( WFLA ) — A manager at an Indiana Dollar Tree caused some controversy after posting a help wanted sign that insulted Generation Z workers last week.

NBC affiliate WNDU reported that the Dollar Tree went viral after a manager posted the handwritten sign after two of the cashiers quit.

“I apologize for us closing AGAIN,” the sign read. “My 2 new cashiers quit because I said their boyfriends couldn’t stand here for their entire shift.”

The sign went on to advise against hiring Gen Z workers, saying, “They don’t know what work actually means.”

“NOW HIRING! *Baby Boomers ONLY, thanks!” the sign concluded.

The sign was taken down, but it was up long enough for people to take photos of it.

Dollar Tree, Inc. responded to the news of the sign, telling WNDU it was not authorized by the company.

“We are aware that an unauthorized sign was posted at our store for a brief period of time. The handwritten message was absolutely not approved by or condoned by our Company,” said Randy Guiler, vice president and investor relations for Dollar Tree, Inc.

WNDU reported that the manager no longer works for Dollar Tree.

While the sign was attention-grabbing, some considered it to be discriminatory toward younger workers.

According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, age discrimination can happen when a manager treats “an applicant or employee less favorably because of his or her age.” However, while the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) protects workers ages 40 or older from discrimination, younger workers are not covered by the law.

Instead, states may have laws to protect younger workers from discrimination. Indiana is not one of those states, with state law protecting “individuals who are at least 40 years of age, but not yet 75.”

#Age Discrimination#Baby Boomers#Wfla#Generation Z#Nbc#Wndu#Gen Z#Dollar Tree Inc
