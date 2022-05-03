ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a DIY pro and here’s how to easily mend a kitchen counter chip in minutes without having to replace it

By Becky Pemberton
 4 days ago

A DIY expert has claimed it’s easy to mend a chipped kitchen counter in minutes, without having to replace the entire thing.

TikTok user Teirnan McCorkell uploaded a video showing him fixing his damaged surface in minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQhtc_0fRV6dzo00
TikTok user Teirnan McCorkell showed how he fixed his chipped kitchen counter Credit: TikTok/@teirnanmccorkell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AkiYQ_0fRV6dzo00
Teirnan filled in the gap with paper and spray paint Credit: TikTok/@teirnanmccorkell

On his @teirnanmccorkell account, he said: “Nobody likes a chipped worktop.”

He showed how he got a bit of paper and traced over the hole with a black crayon.

Teirnan continued: “Simply get some scissors and trim around the outline.

“Check your template fits and take your time to really colour in that template and make the pattern match.

“Here’s one I made earlier.”

Teirnan then used the crayon to colour in the outside of the hole, and said: “Now we are going to touch up around the outline of our damaged worktop.

“Using superglue we are going to try and cover the whole area of the space but not quite up to the edge.

“Once dried, get your template and pop it on top and then simply top up with the same black crayon.”

People were divided in their reaction to the DIY hack.

One said: “A man of many talents.”

Another added: “Super.”However, one cynic commented: “Might as well just use a black permanent marker.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3Vad_0fRV6dzo00
He showed how he got a bit of paper and traced over the hole with a black crayon Credit: TikTok/@teirnanmccorkell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcCcp_0fRV6dzo00
He cut out the section and then used it over the gap Credit: TikTok/@teirnanmccorkell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdFui_0fRV6dzo00
He coloured in the gap and used spray paint Credit: TikTok/@teirnanmccorkell

Comments / 0

