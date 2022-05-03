ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

'If we don't open, Mom can't go to work': The pandemic puts a priority on child care

By WLRN 91.3 FM
usf.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic was roaring up and down Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami, but most of the children inside 1 World Learning Center snoozed away one afternoon last week. It was nap time at the preschool. The soft sounds of 3- and 4-year-olds sleeping on green cots with their blankets wrapped...

health.wusf.usf.edu

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami, FL
Vaccines
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Miami, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Working Women#Census Bureau#Day Care
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Fortune

DeSantis’s Disney battle has created financial chaos in Florida. Here are 4 things that could happen next

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revoking special land use privileges that Disney has enjoyed in the state since 1967 is the latest escalation of a spat that began when the company came out against his so-called Don’t Say Gay law. Now the state’s taxpayers may pay the price.
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy