Singers Tones and I and Amy Shark lead the celebrity arrivals at the 2022 APRA Music Awards in Melbourne

By Demeter Stamell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Tones and I and Amy Shark were on hand for the 2022 APRA Music Awards in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Both Australian musicians showed off their unique styles in their respective ensembles, with Amy, 35, stepping out in a pair of high-waisted black shorts.

The I Said Hi singer also wore a cropped pink top with black beaded fringing, and rounded out her eclectic ensemble with a pair of white brogues and black socks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01MNzc_0fRUz83n00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRHGT_0fRUz83n00

She wore her long brunette hair in her trademark half-up, half-down beehive, and accessorised with a jewel necklace.

Meanwhile, Tones and I - real name Toni Watson - opted for a silver pantsuit, which she wore under a casual black coat.

The 28-year-old also wore a black turtleneck underneath her suit, and rounded out her ensemble with a pair of black platform boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2kTO_0fRUz83n00
Think pink: The I Said Hi singer also wore a cropped pink top with black beaded fringing, and rounded out her eclectic ensemble with a pair of white brogues and black socks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xf1Sm_0fRUz83n00
Something in the hair: She wore her long brunette hair in her trademark half-up, half-down beehive, and accessorised with a jewel necklace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nq2av_0fRUz83n00

The Dance Monkey hitmaker arrived with an entourage, and carried a silver cross-body handbag, while her blonde hair was styled in an updo.

The Wiggles were also in attendance, with original members Jeff Fatt, Anthony Field, Greg Page and Murray Cook all coming together on the red carpet.

All four men looked smart in suits, and they were also joined by current Wiggles stars Tsehay Hawkins, Lachlan Gillespie and Simon Pryce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iE8P_0fRUz83n00
Silver linings: Tones and I - real name Toni Watson - opted for a silver pantsuit, which she wore under a casual black coat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rC3G_0fRUz83n00
Group outing: The Dance Monkey hitmaker arrived with an entourage, and carried a silver cross-body handbag, while her blonde hair was styled in an updo

The popular children's group all ditched their trademark skivvies, with Tsehay, 16, stepping out in a bright blue pantsuit, which she teamed with hoop earrings.

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young was also at the awards show, accompanied by her husband, Ben Oquist.

The 40-year-old politician stepped out in a long black dress printed with pink flowers and with a belted waist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOCMl_0fRUz83n00
Reunited: The Wiggles were also in attendance, with original members (L-R) Jeff Fatt, Anthony Field, Greg Page and Murray Cook all coming together on the red carpet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnH9T_0fRUz83n00
Getting the band back together: All four men looked smart in suits, and they were also joined by current Wiggles stars Tsehay Hawkins (front centre), Lachlan Gillespie (front right) and Simon Pryce (back left)

You Am I frontman Tim Rogers was also in attendance, accompanied by professional dancer Alice Topp.

The 52-year-old singer stepped out in a white suit with religious insignia, which he paired with gold boots and a green button-up shirt.

Grinspoon rocker Phil Jamieson opted for a sparkly patterned jumper, which the 45-year-old paired with black trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SRyp_0fRUz83n00
Date night: Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young was also at the awards show, accompanied by her husband, Ben Oquist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7ZWW_0fRUz83n00
Rock god: You Am I frontman Tim Rogers was also in attendance, accompanied by professional dancer Alice Topp

Meanwhile, Ross Wilson was accompanied by his wife of 23 years, Tania Wilson, with the Daddy Cool frontman stepping out in a gold blazer with purple lapels.

The 74-year-old rockstar also donned maroon pants, a black button-up shirt and black brogues.

The Living End's Chris Cheney attended with his daughter, Scarlett, with the proud dad wrapping a protective arm around her shoulder as they posed together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXqhK_0fRUz83n00
Shining star: Grinspoon rocker Phil Jamieson opted for a sparkly patterned jumper, which the 45-year-old paired with black trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nr3Sw_0fRUz83n00
Golden: Ross Wilson was accompanied by his wife of 23 years, Tania Wilson, with the Daddy Cool frontman stepping out in a gold blazer with purple lapels

The 47-year-old frontman looked suave in a three-piece suit, which he accessorised with a western string tie.

Eskimo Joe rockers Joel Quartermain and Kavyen 'Kav' Temperley also turned out for the awards show.

The bandmates posed together ahead of the awards show, with Kav, 43, throwing up his hands in a 'rock on' sign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlOHj_0fRUz83n00
Daddy's girl: The Living End's Chris Cheney attended with his daughter, Scarlett, with the proud dad wrapping a protective arm around her shoulder as they posed together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKhyL_0fRUz83n00
Rock on: Eskimo Joe rockers Joel Quartermain (left) and Kavyen 'Kav' Temperley (right) also turned out for the awards show

Genesis Owusu was also at the awards, stepping out in a pair of high-waisted cream pants, which he teamed with a white singlet.

He also donned a white faux fur coat, and accessorised with black shoes, black sunglasses and rings.

The APRA Music Awards celebrate excellence in music, while honouring songwriters and publishers that have achieved outstanding success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zl61L_0fRUz83n00
Cream of the crop: Genesis Owusu was also at the awards, stepping out in a pair of high-waisted cream pants, which he teamed with a white singlet

Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

