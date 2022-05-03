ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

EXCLUSIVE: David Beckham's production company were given access-all-areas to follow Ronnie O'Sullivan during his World Championship win - with a TV bidding war likely for the life story of one of sport's most controversial characters

By Jack Bezants for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

David Beckham's Studio 99 film crew are the production company who Ronnie O'Sullivan granted access-all-areas to during his gripping World Championship triumph.

O'Sullivan defeated rival Judd Trump 18-13 at The Crucible on Monday to clinch a record-equalling seventh world title and at 46, is the oldest player to win the tournament.

The maverick snooker player was known to be filming for a behind-the-scenes documentary and Sportsmail can now reveal it was Beckham's company who were following him, gaining an unprecedented insight into how 'The Rocket' ticks away from the table.

'Ronnie is one of the greatest to play any sport ever, his achievements and his character and story are unique and will make for a compelling documentary,' a source close to the production said.

'Ronnie felt it was time to tell his story and he has granted amazing access to the team. They have been with him through this whole build up and every frame of the final.

'David has always been a huge admirer of Ronnie's and loves him as a person and he is honoured that Ronnie has chosen Studio 99 to tell his story.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43npnd_0fRUyoxZ00
Ronnie O'Sullivan was being followed by David Beckham's film crew during his recent seventh World Championship triumph at The Crucible
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGg1b_0fRUyoxZ00
A bidding war for the rights of the Studio 99 documentary is expected to follow, after O'Sullivan gave the crew unprecedented behind-the-scenes access 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgRE1_0fRUyoxZ00
O'Sullivan and Beckham are friends, with a source telling Sportsmail that Beckham 'has always been a huge admirer' of the 46-year-old 

A bidding war is expected to follow for access to the documentary, which will also see O'Sullivan chronicle his start in the game and his journey to seven world titles, a tally shared with the legendary Stephen Hendry.

Studio 99, meanwhile, have previously produced other shows such as Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League, which was shown on BBC Two, and the upcoming Save our Squad Disney+ series, which Beckham will present.

Speaking about the documentary in his press conference after winning the trophy on Monday, O'Sullivan said: 'I don't know if it's going to be the best sports documentary ever - you're going to have to watch it and find out.

'What I can say is that I have given them complete access - to the point of where if you could put a fly on the wall and follow me for 17 days here, that is basically what has happened.

'They've been in my dressing room, my hotel room before and after matches, after sessions. I embraced it because whatever I get involved in, I want to make it the best we can possibly do.

'The access I gave them, they said they've never had that access with any other sportsman. Hopefully people watch it, enjoy it - they will get to see everything and it had a good ending as well.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rktcp_0fRUyoxZ00
O'Sullivan said that he allowed the film crew to follow him everywhere, from his hotel room up to his dressing room after sessions where he was competing for the world title
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKf2W_0fRUyoxZ00
O'Sullivan defeated rival Judd Trump 18-13 to claim a record-equalling seventh World Championship title - the latest instalment of an extraordinary career
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1pT1_0fRUyoxZ00
Beckham's Studio 99 have previously produced other shows such as Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League, which was shown on BBC Two

O'SULLIVAN'S MADCAP MOMENTS

The O'Sullivan documentary promises to be an enthralling watch due to The Rocket's enigmatic personality... here are some of his most colourful moments in times gone by:

- In August 2020, he said snooker's younger players are so bad, he'd have to lose 'an arm and a leg' to fall out of the world top 50

- In 1996, he was accused by Canada's Alain Robidoux of being disrespectful when he started playing left-handed with an 8-2 lead

- He played in socks at The Crucible in 2000 because his footwear hurt

- In 1998, O'Sullivan was stripped of the Irish Masters title and fined £61,000 after testing positive for cannabis

- His 2005 world title defence hit the rocks against Peter Ebdon. He lost 11 of the last 14 frames and was riled by his opponent's slow play, asking an audience member for the time at one stage.

- In his 2022 final victory, he clashed with referee Olivier Marteel after being accused of making a gesture. O'Sullivan said that Marteel was 'looking for trouble'

That said, O'Sullivan insisted he felt no extra pressure to win a seventh world championship due to the presence of the cameras.

'Not at all - the documentary is being made because of all my previous successes and it was just about hopefully catching me doing well but actually the life, following me around,' he said. 'It was a bit of a challenge, I was up for it and sometimes I like a bit of a distraction. And it was a buzz to do it as well.'

One particular moment of interest to viewers will be O'Sullivan's clash with Belgian referee Olivier Marteel during the first day of the final.

After asking a security guard to move out of his eyeline, O'Sullivan was 5-2 up and cruising. With the final frame of the session in the balance, O'Sullivan failed to get out of a snooker and returned to his seat. Marteel followed and accused him of making a gesture.

Pointing at the referee, O'Sullivan said: 'Tell me, tell me, what did you see? You tell me what you saw. You saw nothing. Go look at the camera. You saw nothing. Don't start.'

Marteel then approached Trump, who told him he should have waited until after the frame to deal with the matter.

He later left the arena without shaking hands with Marteel - as is customary between players and official - and then told Eurosport from his dressing room: 'He just seems to be looking for trouble, I just get a vibe from the guy.

'They've got hundreds of cameras out there — they can go and check them all. He's trying to say… I'll let the ref talk to you because I think he's trying to create something. He needs to deal with it, not me.'

As it stands, no evidence of a gesture from O'Sullivan has surfaced.

It is the latest in an array of box-office moments O'Sullivan has produced throughout his career. He infamously once had to borrow shoes from tournament director Mike Ganley in 2015 - a man he had been fined for assaulting in 1996 at The Crucible - after playing in his socks against Craig Steadman because his own footwear was hurting him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6zN2_0fRUyoxZ00
One moment of intrigue to viewers will be O'Sullivan's fury at match referee Olivier Marteel, after being accused of making an obscene gesture at The Crucible
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Anfzu_0fRUyoxZ00
In 2015, O'Sullivan infamously played in bare feet because he said his footwear was hurting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iuKRs_0fRUyoxZ00
O'Sullivan had to borrow shoes for his match against Craig Steadman at The Crucible, despite playing some frames in his socks

In August 2020, he said the younger players coming through in snooker are so bad, he'd have to lose 'an arm and a leg' to fall out of the world top 50.

'People like me, John Higgins and Mark Williams, if you look at the younger players coming through, they are not that good really. Most of them would do well as half-decent amateurs, not even amateurs. They are so bad,' he said.

'A lot of them you see now, you look at them and think, "I would have to lose an arm and a leg to fall out of the top 50". That is why we are still hovering around, because of how poor it is down that end.'

In 1996, he was accused by Canada's Alain Robidoux of being disrespectful when he started playing left-handed with an 8-2 lead. Now, O'Sullivan's ambidextrous skills are celebrated and seen as a yardstick of his talent.

'I was aware that people might have thought I was taking the mickey,' O'Sullivan said of the incident with Robidoux. 'It was unfortunate for Alain, but he apologised to me a couple of years later and said he didn't realise I could play as well as with my left. I accepted his apology. And we were good friends after that.'

In 1998, O'Sullivan was stripped of the Irish Masters title and fined £61,000 after testing positive for cannabis. He went into rehab in his mid-20s, a time O'Sullivan speaks of now with great importance.

'It was the biggest life-changer for me,' he once told The Guardian. 'It was tough, but what I needed. Without the 12 steps, without taking myself out of society, without going to a treatment centre, maybe I wouldn't have got to where I am today.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zb5Dt_0fRUyoxZ00
In 2005, he lost 11 out of 14 frames to be defeated by Peter Ebdon but O'Sullivan, who shaved his head midway through the tournament, was irked by his opponent's slow play

In 2005, his defence of the world title ran aground in controversial circumstances, when he surrendered 11 of the last 14 frames to lose to Peter Ebdon, who clearly riled O'Sullivan with his slow play during the quarter-final.

At one stage O'Sullivan, who shaved his head midway through the competition, asked an audience member for the time and even stood on Ebdon's seat.

Afterwards, O'Sullivan said he was taking a break from snooker and might even say goodbye from the game altogether. But now, his stock has never been higher.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Beckham
Daily Mail

Embattled golf legend Phil Mickelson gambled away $40M in just four years and placed 50 bets in 20 minutes in front of stunned journalist, biography claims

Phil Mickelson racked up $40 million in gambling losses from 2010 to 2014 and flaunted his betting habit in front of an astonished reporter, according to the PGA star's biographer. Federal auditors discovered the steep losses while investigating Mickelson's role in an insider trading scheme, according to an excerpt from...
GOLF
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Company#Canada#Fever Pitch#Bbc Two
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp remains calm after Liverpool drop points toand urges players to 'stop behaving like it's a funeral' as they look to chase Man City - but frustrated Reds boss slams Spurs' style as something he 'cannot coach' followi

Jurgen Klopp told his players to stop behaving as if they attended a funeral after their pursuit of the quadruple was checked by Tottenham. Liverpool failed to win a Premier League game at Anfield for the first time since October 30 after drawing 1-1 with Antonio Conte's side; Luis Diaz's deflected strike cancelled out Son Heung-min's opener and the point enabled Klopp's team to move temporarily top of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Did you spot the touching tribute Dustin Martin wore to his dad? Tigers star sends a stirring message in comeback game after taking indefinite leave when he struggled to deal with father's death

Dustin Martin honoured the memory of his late father by wearing a stirring tribute to him as he returned to footy for Richmond's big win over Collingwood on Saturday. The Tigers superstar took to the MCG wearing boots bearing the message 'Live Free, Die Free, SM' after missing six games so he could grieve after his dad died suddenly last December.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Gary Kirsten is favourite to succeed Chris Silverwood as England Test coach... after South African held discussions with England's managing director Rob Key a fortnight ago

England are understood to be closing in on the appointment of Gary Kirsten as their new Test coach. Although interviews are scheduled for tomorrow and Tuesday, the 54-year-old South African held discussions with England's managing director Rob Key a fortnight ago, which appear to have been influential. Since then, The...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Are the Premier League close to charging Man City? Ultra-secretive three-year legal investigation is reaching final stage with two experts appointed in Financial Fair Play battle sparked by Der Spiegel's publication of leaked emails

The Premier League have appointed 'subject matter experts' for the ultra-secretive three-year legal investigation into Manchester City's finances, which suggests the Financial Fair Play battle between the Premier League champions and the authorities is reaching its protracted final stage. 'Subject matter experts' are expert witness that explain the context of...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo 'discusses Manchester United future in private meetings with Sir Alex Ferguson'... with the legendary manager keen for the 37-year-old to 'protect his legacy' and stay at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly held private meetings with Sir Alex Ferguson to discuss his Manchester United future. The Portuguese superstar played at Old Trafford for six seasons under the legendary manager after being signed as an 18-year-old. Following 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus, he returned to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'My save will mean nothing if we don't escape the drop!': Jordan Pickford opens up on THAT stop to deny Cesar Azpilicueta, the stress of relegation battle at Everton and the scrutiny of being England's No 1

Jordan Pickford has not usually been able to enjoy the best saves of his career. Stopping two penalties in the Euro 2020 final shoot-out against Italy last summer would have turned him into a national hero had England not missed three. A gravity-defying leap against Colombia at the World Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

It's the $5bn question... can the US moguls really make the Chelsea numbers stack up? Todd Boehly and Co believe this is a gamble worth making, but they face a dilemma over cutting spending and risking a decline

The five billion dollar question today — and that sum is slightly less than Todd Boehly’s successful £4.25billion bid to buy Chelsea — is how will the American make the numbers stack up?. The 46-year-old co-owner of the LA Dodgers baseball team and his consortium will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

ALEXANDRA SHULMAN'S NOTEBOOK: The Met Ball ostentatious? Well, that’s the point of it!

The annual Met Ball extravaganza, themed this year as Gilded Glamour, drew criticism from those who thought it hugely inappropriate to hold a cavalierly ostentatious celebration of wealth while Ukraine is being battered by Putin’s army, the cost of living rockets and we face a global fuel crisis. Others, though, pored over the pictures from the ball and found the shenanigans a welcome – and harmless – diversion in these grim times.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

354K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy