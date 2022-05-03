Photos: JPro 22 'Going Places. Together' opens in Cleveland

Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A dog and her two puppies rescued from a Northeast Ohio home have now reportedly been adopted. But their journey hasn’t been easy. The three dogs named Lady, Peaches and Layla were discovered in a makeshift shelter in a Youngstown yard in March (as seen in the photos below). An […]
CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Dion Johnson is 5 years old. She was reported missing in Cleveland Heights on June 10, 2021. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-348-4232.
If you're hungry for a sandwich and heading to Subway, stop and turn that car around. Why get a sandwich from Subway when you can get a sandwich at your local deli? The sandwiches at your local deli will likely be way better and more delicious.
On this week’s episode of Sunday Spotlight, TODAY’s Willie Geist highlighted Edwins, a Cleveland restaurant that specializes in French cuisine and giving employees a second chance. Edwins was founded by Brandon Chrostowski, who spoke to NBC’s Jesse Kirsch about his restaurant and its mission to educate, support and...
News 5 Investigators are breaking more news about a local Habitat for Humanity’s leadership accused of misusing the non-profit’s money. Additional changes are now happening to the organization, including a “rare” move by Habitat International.
Comments / 0