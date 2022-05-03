ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso 'want to quit Chelsea for Barcelona', meaning Thomas Tuchel could lose almost all of his back line to LaLiga - but power vacuum at Stamford Bridge means captain has 'moral obligation not to force a move'

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Chelsea's defensive pair Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are both keen on a move to Barcelona this summer, according to reports in Spain - in a move that would see Thomas Tuchel needing almost an entirely new back line.

The Spanish duo have been mainstays at Stamford Bridge - with Alonso joining in 2016 while captain Azpilicueta has been on their books since the 2012-13 season.

Azpilicueta came close to leaving Chelsea on a free transfer this summer before penning a new one-year extension, while left-back Alonso's deal will finish at the end of next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezRAl_0fRUuwLd00
Barcelona are reportedly keen on Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OIjDm_0fRUuwLd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVFQc_0fRUuwLd00
Should both depart, it would leave Thomas Tuchel needing an almost entirely new defence

And Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona are ready to pounce on their contract uncertainty and lure them to the Nou Camp this summer.

It says the Spanish duo are 'seduced by the idea of wearing Barca colours' and 'want to come' and play for boss Xavi next season.

However, it adds that Barcelona have a 'problem in negotiations' with Azpilicueta loyal to the club after a decade at Stamford Bridge and having a 'moral obligation' not to force a move away.

Chelsea have been enduring a turbulent spell in recent times after Roman Abramovich had his assets frozen by the Government amid his ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin following their invasion of Ukraine this year.

The move sent the Blues into turmoil with the club unable to make signings and sell tickets, while even their away travel budget was capped. Chelsea are still yet to announce a new owner for the club though LA Dodgers chief Todd Boehly looks the favourite to take over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5CwU_0fRUuwLd00
The Spanish duo want to join the Nou Camp after a lengthy spell at Chelsea, the report claims 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AlmKW_0fRUuwLd00
Barcelona boss Xavi has revamped his squad and is targeting a number of Chelsea stars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=246RWw_0fRUuwLd00
Mundo Deportivo claims both Alonso and Azpilicueta are 'seduced' by the idea of joining Barcelona

During a difficult period where Chelsea were in huge financial danger and facing an uncertain future, Azpilicueta has stepped up to provide leadership on the pitch and would be reluctant to end his time decade-long spell on a sour note.

Azpilicueta remains a 'very interesting' player for Barcelona given his versatility across many positions in defence, it says, and it is 'very clear that they want to try to sign him' at some point.

On Alonso, the report claims the Spanish left-back is 'looking forward to playing for Barcelona' and that he is optimistic the club will let him join them for a 'low price'.

Should both players end up leaving this summer, it would leave boss Thomas Tuchel searching for an almost entirely new backline.

Centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are already set to depart on free transfers - with the former in line for a move to Real Madrid and the latter also reportedly signing for Barcelona.

So if Azpilicueta and Alonso follow them out the door that will mean Tuchel will need a new left-back, three centre-backs as well as cover for right-back, given Azpilicueta's ability to play there.

Barca boss Xavi has already conducted a huge revamp of his squad since taking over this season - signing the likes of Adama Traore, Dani Alves, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
