Mark Zuckerberg creating FOUR ‘metaverse headsets’ including a ‘laptop for your face’

By Sean Keach
 4 days ago
MARK Zuckerberg is plotting as many as four new "metaverse headsets" that transport you to his virtual world.

That's according to a new report that claims one pair of "Meta goggles" coming soon will be like a "laptop for your face".

VR headsets are one way Zuckerberg hopes users will enter the metaverse Credit: Meta

Meta (formerly Facebook) is investing billions of dollars to build the metaverse.

It's a series of connected virtual worlds where you can live, work.

Meta currently sells a Meta Quest 2 (previously Oculus Quest 2) virtual reality headset that lets you access the metaverse.

But a new report from The Information claims that Meta is working on four headsets to launch by 2024.

Late last year, Meta teased two upcoming metaverse gadgets.

One was the Project Cambria VR headset, and another was a pair of Nazare augmented reality glasses.

According to the new report, the Project Cambria is due out in September.

This is expected to be more powerful than the current Meta Quest 2.

Unnamed sources say that this headset will cost $799, which is far pricier than the $299 Meta Quest 2.

The big advantage is expected to be a significantly higher-resolution display that will make reading small text much easier.

The headset is described as being as fast as a "Chromebook for the face" – or effectively, a cheaper laptop.

And a follow-up for this device is expected to launch in 2024, codenamed "Funston".

A further two versions of the Meta Quest headset are also named in the report as "Stinson" and "Cardiff".

These are expected to launch in 2023 and 2024 respectively, but their exact features remain unclear.

Finally, Meta's Nazare smart specs are tipped to launch in 2024 alongside another pair of cheaper AR glasses called Hypernova.

Nazare is expected to run on its own, while Hypernova is said to rely on a smartphone for processing.

That means Meta is working on as many as four virtual reality reality headsets and two pairs of augmented reality glasses for launch within the next two years.

Meta mania

Tech giant Facebook has poured billions of dollars into building the “metaverse” already – and recently vowed to hire another 10,000 staff to work on the project.

Billionaire Zuckerberg previously revealed how you'll soon be able to live in virtual Facebook houses – an early stage of the metaverse.

And the Harvard drop-out previously told how he wants metaverse citizens to be able to make a living inside the virtual world.

Zuckerberg is even opening a physical Meta shop to help people enter the metaverse.

But some have warned that the metaverse could be dangerous for children and create a sexual abuse nightmare.

Despite criticisms, tech mogul Zuck has described the metaverse as "the next version of the internet".

“This isn’t about spending more times in screens. It’s about making the time we already spend better,” said Zuckerberg, 37, speaking about his vision for the metaverse.

Speaking to journalists including The Sun, Facebook VR boss Andrew Bosworth described the company’s bold vision.

“The metaverse is a set of virtual 3D spaces where you can share immersive experiences with each other when you can’t be together,” Bosworth explained.

“What comes after the internet? Instead of looking at a screen, you get to be in the experiences.

“You don’t have to experience it in VR. Most people initially will experience it on screens they already have.”

We've asked Meta for comment and will update this story with any response.

Mark Zuckerberg (centre) has previously spoken to the world from inside the metaverse Credit: Meta / Oculus
