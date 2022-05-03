ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid cases surge in South Africa again just months after it became Omicron hotspot of world amid rise of new variants— but experts say there's no reason to panic

By Connor Boyd
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Experts have urged people not to panic as South Africa once again becomes a focal point of the pandemic amid a fresh Covid surge of new subvariants.

The world watched in horror last November as the super-infectious Omicron strain (BA.1) spread through South Africa at unprecedented speed — which turned out to be mild.

But now the country finds itself at the cusp of a fresh explosion in infections, this time due to sub-strains that appear even more transmissible and resistant to antibodies.

Covid cases have nearly quadrupled in a month nationally and hospital admissions are ticking up in Gauteng province, the former epicentre of the original Omicron wave.

Researchers on the ground in South Africa say the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants can evade immunity and cause symptoms in people who were infected with their parent strain just months ago.

What is still unclear is whether the new wave will create milder or more severe illness — but experts tell MailOnline the former is more likely, for the UK at least.

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert at the University of East Anglia, said Britain's second Omicron wave, triggered by the BA.2 subvariant, will have given Britons an extra layer of immunity against severe illness.

He pointed to a pre-print which showed the combination of vaccination and Omicron infection created 'robust protection' against Omicron's sub-lineages.

However, it is less clear how the latest wave will play out in South Africa, where only three in 10 South Africans have had two jabs and just one per cent have had a booster dose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blHH3_0fRUtOk400
Fresh surge: South Africa finds itself at the cusp of a new explosion in infections, this time due to sub-strains that appear even more transmissible and resistant to antibodies than Omicron. Covid cases have nearly quadrupled in a month nationally to an average of around 4,800 per day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxDIW_0fRUtOk400
History repeats: Gauteng province - the former epicentre of the original Omicron wave - is also seeing the biggest rises in cases again
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lGX5_0fRUtOk400
Nationally there are about 1,400 weekly daily hospital admissions for the virus, only slightly higher than a month ago, but it takes several weeks for people to fall ill enough to be admitted
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UB7WL_0fRUtOk400
In Gauteng province, home to Johannesburg, admissions have doubled in a month

There has also been a lull in infections since the original Omicron wave collapsed in South Africa in January, whereas the UK's case rates spiralled again over spring.

There are now nearly 4,800 new Covid infections per day in South Africa, on average, compared to around 1,300 this time last month.

Nationally there are about 1,400 weekly daily hospital admissions for the virus, broadly unchanged from a month ago, but it takes several weeks for any trend to play out.

In Gauteng province, home to Johannesburg, admissions have doubled in a month.

Cognitive impairment from severe COVID-19 equivalent to 20 years of ageing

Being hospitalised with Covid could age your brain by two decades, a Government-funded study warned today.

Cambridge University experts say the effect is the equivalent of losing roughly 10 IQ points.

Dozens of studies have found Covid damages brain function, the scientists claim this is first study of its kind to assess the impact.

Researchers tested the cognitive skills of 46 patients who were hospitalised with the virus in 2020. A third had been hooked up to ventilators.

They underwent a range of memory, attention and reasoning tests six months after their ordeal.

These test results were then compared against the scores done by 66,008 members of the general public, with 460 selected for direct comparison based on patient demographics.

Results showed the Covid survivors were on average less accurate and had slower response times than the public.

Covid survivors scored particularly poorly on tasks relating to finding appropriate words for a problem, called 'verbal analogies' in the test.

This, the authors said, was a commonly reported problem among those experiencing 'brain fog' after recovering from Covid.

The results also showed patients who needed mechanical ventilation scored the worst in the tests indicating severity of illness was a driving factor in the cognitive decline.

The experts, also from Imperial College London, said the cognitive impairment was similar to that seen normally as people age from 50 to 70.

While the patients had shown some 'gradual' cognitive improvement 10 months after their illness, the authors said some may never fully recover their prior intelligence.

They also warned that millions who suffered a milder version of Covid could also be impacted, although to a lesser extent.

Neuroscientist Professor David Menon, study author, said while some of the patients had shown improvement over time, it was slow, and some may never recover their prior cognitive abilities.

However, more than 90 per cent of South Africans are estimated to have natural immunity against Covid, which could limit the pressure on hospitals.

Professor Hunter told MailOnline he expects BA.4 and BA.5 to become dominant in the UK unless another completely new variant arises.

'I suspect that unless something else comes along, one or both of these variants will become dominant in the UK but I can't predict how big a surge of infections that would lead to,' he said.

'It is also likely that we will still have robust protection against severe disease for most of us.

'Vaccines give good additional protection after a BA.1 infection so given the UK has a much higher vaccine uptake than South Africa, as well as having high prior infection rates, it is difficult to predict what that would mean for UK with certainty.'

Professor Christina Pagel, of University College London and part of a former Zero Covid campaign group, said a best case scenario would see a small BA.4/BA.5 wave in the UK.

At worst it could mean a wave as bad as the Omicron or BA.2 wave, which never overwhelmed the NHS, according to Professor Pagel, who is not normally known for optimistic Covid forecasts.

She told The Guardian that the UK was approaching summer, meaning more outdoor mixing and lower levels of transmission.

But there are naturally some intrigue about the latest rise in South Africa, given what happened last November when the country announced the Omicron variant to the world.

Last November it was recording fewer than 300 daily cases before the strain caused an astronomical surge, peaking at 27,000 daily cases within a month.

The situation in South Africa caused international panic, with countries across the world shutting their borders to travellers from swathes of Africa in early December.

But Omicron quickly spread around the world and caused unprecedented rises in cases.

Frightened that the surge could lead to a wave of hospitalisations, many leaders across Europe chose to lock down again — including the Netherlands and Austria and France.

In the UK, Britons were urged to cancel their Christmas parties and only see people if it was essential. That was despite doctors in South Africa strongly insisting that Omicron was milder than previous waves.

Experts told MailOnline at the time that there was an element of 'snobbery' among UK experts in ignoring the pleas of South African doctors.

Dr Simon Clarke, a microbiologist at the University of Reading, told MailOnline that people need to get out of the habit of fixating on ebbs and flows of the virus in other countries.

'Over the coming months and years we're going to see numbers of infections rise and fall around the world. It's natural and nothing to be afraid of or shocked by,' he said.

'The important thing is to maintain sufficient immunity in population so that we keep a lid on Covid-19's worst effects and some reduction in spread.

'Having a good level of immunity derived from vaccines and previous infections means that hospitalisations are reduced and when they do occur, tend to be at the less serious end of the spectrum with fewer admissions to intensive care.'

Since the more transmissible but milder Omicron strains took off in the UK in December, Covid cases have soared to record levels, with 4.1million infections logged at the latest peak last month.

But, unlike in previous parts of the pandemic, surges in severe illness never followed. Deaths in England never breached 250 a day in April, similar to levels seen in bad flu seasons.

Hospital admissions peaked at just over 2,000 — half of the peak in January 2021 — and more than half were likely admitted for a different illness and tested positive incidentally.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Hotspot#Johannesburg#Britons
Daily Mail

COVID 'stealth' variant is fueling rise in cases in HALF of US states with infections up 25% up on last week - but White House pandemic chief says Americans should not be 'excessively concerned'

Covid cases are starting to rise once again in parts of the U.S. after nearly three months of declines coming off of the massive winter Omicron surge - but health officials say it's not a cause for concern because hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Dr Ashish Jha, the White House...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
NPR

What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the U.S.

The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Deadly outbreak of children's hepatitis may have been brought on by Covid lockdown weakening immunity, health chiefs say as two more children need liver transplants in UK and dozens are sick

A deadly outbreak of children's hepatitis may have been brought on by Covid lockdown weakening immunity, health chiefs have said as they revealed that two more British children need liver transplants and dozens are sick. UK health officials said the global outbreak in cases may be as a result of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Medical News Today

Moderna's new COVID-19 booster protects better against Omicron and other variants

Moderna has said its updated COVID-19 vaccine booster protects better against several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron. The booster was designed to target two variants—the original variant and the Beta variant. The redesigned vaccine also remained more effective against the original, Beta, and Omicron variants six months after administration. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 69, sues travel firm after he was diagnosed with rare Guillain-Barre syndrome leaving him unable to walk after contracting E.coli on Cyprus holiday

A former fireman who was left struggling to walk after he caught a rare disease which attacked his nervous system following a trip to Cyprus has launched legal action against his travel operator. Father-of-two Charles Jackson, 69, said that he suffered from diarrhoea and fatigue during the getaway with his...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

354K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy