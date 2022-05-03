ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We have a Cinderella situation here!' Reporter for Spanish language TV network who 'upstaged' the celebrities at the Met Gala in a golden gown that actually matched the theme sends social media into meltdown

By Latoya Gayle For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A reporter who stunned in a floor-length gold gown at last night's Met Gala has gone viral on social media with many claiming that she looked 'better' than the celebrities in attendance.

Celebrities were tasked with interpreting the Gilded Glamour theme at the fundraising event on behalf of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively among attendees.

Genesis Camila Suero, who is a beauty pageant titleholder, took to the red carpet in New York to report on 'fashion's biggest night out' for Spanish-language broadcasting company Telemundo.

Having worn a mesmerizing gold dress by fashion designer Lucia Rodriguez, Genesis left fans impressed with many taking to social media arguing that she was the 'best dressed' person at the event.

Genesis Camila Suero (pictured left) has gone viral on Twitter after fans of the Met Gala were impressed by her dress 
Genesis took to the red carpet in New York to report on 'fashion's biggest night out' for Spanish-language broadcasting company Telemundo
Genesis, who moved from the Dominican Republic to Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, in 2005, is a former Miss New York (pictured left)
Genesis (pictured) studied a degree in business management at Hostos Community College while competing in beauty pageants 

Genesis Suero, who was born in the Dominican Republic, wore her beautiful black hair in a top-knot, while accessorizing her intricate dress with simple drop earrings.

While pursuing a degree in business management at Hostos Community College, Genesis was crowned Miss New York in 2018.

She began competing in beauty pageants after working as a skincare specialist in Bloomingdales.

'I remember watching TV in the Dominican Republic in 2002, and I saw one of the contestants for Miss Universe, and I said, this is what I want to do. This is what I want to be. This is going to be my career,' Genesis told New York Post.

Genesis previously revealed that she was inspired to compete in beauty pageants after seeing a Miss Universe contestant on TV 
Genesis, who became a finalist on a reality show last year, revealed that she runs marathons and does gym boot camps to keep fit 

She has completed grueling boot camps and ran the New York City marathon as part of efforts to maintain her enviable figure.

In 2021, Genesis became a finalist on Univision's reality show, Nuestra Belleza Latina.

She gushed about having the opportunity to attend the highly anticipated Met Gala to her 67,000 Instagram followers, saying: 'Grateful for all the opportunities that have come my way.

'I am beyond blessed with all those who have made this magical moment a reality. Grateful with all the opportunities that have landed my way.'

Genesis told her 67,000 Instagram followers that she felt 'beyond blessed' to have been given the opportunity to report at the Met Gala
Genesis teamed a dress by designer Lucia Rodriguez with simple drop earrings and wore her hair in a top knot 

Despite onlookers being divided if Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively or Gigi Hadid looked best on the red carpet, many fans argued in favour of Genesis claiming that the reporter 'understood the assignment' and had an outfit better suited to the 1870s to 1900s theme.

In a now viral tweet, one person wrote: 'She's just a reporter? Yall we have a Cinderella situation here because this girl just owned met Gala'

Another commented: 'PLEASE she understood the assignment better than half the celebrity guests'

'She's gorgeous and is actually following the theme unlike the celebrities that were invited,' a third said.

A fourth added: 'Omg what she is so pretty and her dress, she really outstand a lot of celebrities'

Others claimed Genesis was wearing the best dressed they've ever seen at the Met Gala, with one saying: 'It's crazy this reporter had a better outfit than half the millionaire celebs there. Like she entirely ate.'

'That is literally the best dress I've ever seen at the Met Gala,' another commented.

A third wrote: 'Can we start a petition to get her an official invite to next year's #MetGala? She's earned it with that look'

CELEBRITIES
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CELEBRITIES
FLORIDA STATE
CELEBRITIES
TV SERIES
CELEBRITIES
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

