ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Kim Kardashian dons iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala

By Ashley Carter
mynews13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — Believe it or not, the dress that Kim Kardashian donned at the Met Gala on Monday was originally worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. What You Need To Know. Kim Kardashian wore iconic...

www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

The 2022 Met Gala: The 10 best dressed

On Monday evening, the Met Gala returned to its usual scheduling as the museum hosted its charitable event on the first Monday of May, bringing out some of the world's biggest stars, who embraced Old Hollywood glamour and celebrated the Gilded Age. This year's theme was a continuation of last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
City
Madison, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

The best celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian, more

The Met Gala is back — and from the guest list to the red carpet, this year’s ball was bigger than ever before. After several pandemic-related delays, “fashion prom” returned to its traditional spot on the first Monday in May for 2022, with “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” as the evening’s theme, “gilded glamour” as its dress code and a coterie of A-listers on hand to co-host, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Regina King. And predictably, the carpet was pretty spectacular. Below, see our best-dressed picks from the evening, including Lively’s Lady Liberty-inspired Atelier Versace look, Kim Kardashian’s ode to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Bob Mackie
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
Marilyn Monroe
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET. For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#The Dress#Vogue
Page Six

Ariana Rockefeller wore her grandmother’s gown to Met Gala 2022

Talk about following the theme. Ariana Rockefeller, the 39-year-old great-great-granddaughter of Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefeller, attended Monday night’s Met Gala in a very appropriate look for the “gilded glamour” dress code. The model wore a vintage Elizabeth Arden gown that was originally made for her grandmother, Peggy Rockefeller, in 1954. Though she was best known for her namesake beauty line, Arden also designed ready-to-wear and couture clothing, and even employed Charles James, whose work was honored as the 2014 Met Gala theme. Designer Christy Rilling refashioned the piece, which was created by Ferdinando Sarmi, by cleaning and restoring the fabric, re-draping the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy