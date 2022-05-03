Kim Kardashian dons iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala

Talk about following the theme.
Ariana Rockefeller, the 39-year-old great-great-granddaughter of Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefeller, attended Monday night’s Met Gala in a very appropriate look for the “gilded glamour” dress code.
The model wore a vintage Elizabeth Arden gown that was originally made for her grandmother, Peggy Rockefeller, in 1954.
Though she was best known for her namesake beauty line, Arden also designed ready-to-wear and couture clothing, and even employed Charles James, whose work was honored as the 2014 Met Gala theme.
Designer Christy Rilling refashioned the piece, which was created by Ferdinando Sarmi, by cleaning and restoring the fabric, re-draping the...
