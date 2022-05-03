ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The top 5 most ambitious NIL collectives

By Eric Prisbell about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPXNo_0fRUnDfz00
(Don Farrall/Getty Images)

Now that donor-driven NIL collectives have become the norm in college athletics, it’s not enough for your school to merely be affiliated with one.

A collective’s ambition – measured in its vision, scale and financial resources – will determine how impactful it is, how well and efficiently student-athletes are compensated through NIL activities and how much of a recruiting advantage it creates.

Collectives, which typically pool funds from a wide swath of donors, vary considerably. As one prominent NIL source told On3, there’s enough of a variety of collectives in the marketplace now – several dozen are publicly known – that “no one needs to recreate the wheel. You just have to figure out what size of a wheel you want.”

Some school-specific collectives focus on a small subset of athletes at a particular school, helping to connect them with donors and businesses for a variety of NIL activities. Others harbor far grander aspirations.

Ten months into the ever-evolving NIL era, here are On3’s rankings of the “most ambitious” donor-led collectives. These all play a unique role in helping to shape this category of the space in real time. All are impactful. And new ones promise to make this list in the coming months as the industry continues to evolve at breakneck speed.

1. Spyre Sports (Tennessee)

No collective to date has pushed the envelope more – or been bolder and more ambitious – than this Tennessee-centric collective. These rankings could change as the collectives’ arms race ramps up over the next year. But right now, Spyre is the clear No. 1. As one industry source said, “Spyre is not messing around. They are big spenders and are smart about it.” Spyre is also not shy about publicizing its grand vision, putting figures behind their ambition. In a February story in The Athletic that piqued the interest of all industry stakeholders, Spyre president and co-founder Hunter Baddour said the collective is aiming to generate at least $25 million annually to put into the pockets of student-athletes (or recruits). In an ultra-competitive landscape in the SEC, this could help lure an increasing number of five-star prospects to Knoxville. Baddour didn’t mince words to The Athletic story: “We realized being involved in recruiting was going to be a priority. Then we realized how much money we were going to need to be elite. And we’re shooting to be No. 1.” The state of Tennessee also recently relaxed its state NIL law to create a friendlier landscape for collectives.

2. Division Street (Oregon)

Some of the brightest and most influential sports marketing minds around have helped determine the structure and direction of this Oregon-centric collective. That has enabled Division Street, in the words of one industry source, to “operate at a high efficiency” and foster long-term sustainability. Nike co-founder Phil Knight joined up with a group of alumni to launch Division Street in the fall to help Oregon athletes monetize their brands. The collection of top minds involved is virtually unrivaled. Former Oregon star women’s basketball player Sabrina Ionescu is the chief athlete officer and senior advisor. Rosemary St. Clair, former VP/GM of Nike Women, is the CEO. Rudy Chapa, former VP of sports marketing at Nike, is the chairman of the board. Division Street also enlists a creative company led by former Nike and Jordan brand executives. ”They are the model,” the source said. “They are built by the smartest sports marketers, so follow along. Everything they are doing is a lesson everyone can learn from.”

3. John Ruiz (Miami)

The avalanche of NIL activity Ruiz has spearheaded for Miami athletes technically qualifies the billionaire as a director because this is one deep-pocketed individual creating deals for athletes. But we’d be remiss if Ruiz were not included on this list because of his sheer impact in shaping the contours of the space. Ruiz has allocated $10 million to spend on compensating student-athletes because he wants the Hurricanes to win. He has worked to sign more than 110 active Miami athletes to marketing deals to promote two of his companies, LifeWallet and Cigarette Racing, the Miami Herald has reported. Nijel Pack, who recently transferred from the Kansas State men’s basketball team to Miami, agreed to a LifeWallet deal that will give him $800,000 total over two years plus the use of a car. On the women’s basketball side, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, prominent social media influencers, recently announced they were transferring from Fresno State to Miami. The terms of their Ruiz-driven NIL deals were not disclosed. As one industry source said of Ruiz, he is “as bold as it gets” and also effective.

4. Gator Collective and Gator Guard (Florida)

These are two separate entities benefitting athletes at Florida. Both belong on this list because of how they have shaped and will shape the space. But they have different donor bases. The Gator Collective essentially is responsible for coining the term “collective,” which has become ubiquitous. It is unique because it has a deal with Gator Properties, which enables the collective to advertise in UF venues. Members typically make small monthly donations ($10 per month or so) to the Gator Collective. Gator Guard is for an exclusive group of well-heeled boosters to make substantial contributions to help keep the Gators competitive in the market. Prominent Florida donor Hugh Hathcock, who runs Gator Guard, sums up their mission in recent comments to InsideTheGators.com: “If Texas A&M is buying their class like they did last year for millions of dollars, and it’s fair, and it’s legal, and it’s part of the NIL landscape, that means Florida should have the funds, and a NIL partner like Gator Guard that provides them the opportunity to do that.”

5. Horns with Heart (Texas)

When telling the story of the proliferation of school-specific collectives, Horns with Heart deserves its own chapter. In December, the announcement of Horns with Heart, a nonprofit charity foundation, raised eyebrows throughout the industry because it was specific to a position group and equated to a yearly salary in the eyes of some critics. Each scholarship offensive lineman on the Texas roster receives at least $50,000 annually for making charity appearances and bringing awareness to worthy causes. Rob Blair, one of six co-founders of Horns with Heart, told On3 at the time, “Getting out at the forefront of [NIL] is the biggest thing for us – making sure Texas is not getting left behind.” The announcement of Horns with Heart likely spurred boosters of other elite football programs to begin discussing and forming many of the collectives you see today. It is a copycat industry, and Horns with Heart provided others with a strong template to follow.

Honorable mention: Country Roads Trust (West Virginia), Clark Field Collective (Texas), TigerImpact NIL (Clemson), Garnet Trust (South Carolina).

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

5-star 2024 receiver Joshisa Trader offered by Nebraska

Miami (Fla.) Central wide receiver Joshisa Trader is already one of the hottest commodities in the country, with Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Oklahoma and Georgia among the schools in pursuit of the rising junior. But even with some of the bluest of blue bloods chasing Trader, other schools are taking...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

The 2022 college basketball coaching carousel

The college basketball coaching carousel has all but stopped this cycle, with just one vacancy (South Carolina State) remaining. There were 14 power-conference vacancies, and almost half (six) came in the SEC. The biggest vacancies came after two title-winning coaches announced their retirement. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski made his decision before...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

5-star QB Dylan Raiola sees On3 NIL Valuation jump to $235,000

As On3’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2024, Dylan Raiola is the focus of one of the most intense recruitments in the country. The five-star quarterback from Chandler (Ariz.) High has also become one of the most potentially profitable athletes in the nation. Dylan Raiola now has...
NFL
On3.com

Report: LSU transfer guard Xavier Pinson cuts list again

Former LSU basketball guard Xavier Pinson, who transferred from Missouri last season, has cut his shortlist to three schools, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and New Mexico State all remain in contention for the high-profile target who is on the market again. Xavier Pinson...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ruiz
On3.com

Oregon lands at No. 14 in USA Today post-spring top-25

With spring ball in the books, it appears that the national perception of Oregon is on the rise. There were plenty of questions surrounding the Ducks’ program during the offseason following the departure of Mario Cristobal and the arrival of Dan Lanning. But after 15 spring practices that brought plenty of promising storylines and excitement, Oregon has stabilized and finished the 2022 recruiting cycle on a major high note.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#Collectives#Gm#Spyre Sports
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian sends message to Texas fan base, donors

Texas‘ first season under Steve Sarkisian didn’t go as expected. While the Longhorns started the 2021 campaign with a 4-1 mark, which included wins over opponents such as Texas Tech and TCU, they completely fell apart from there – losing their next six games to drop to 4-7.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

IMHO Sunday: College football angst foreshadows USC’s return to prominence.

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: The foreshadow: I guess we can say with some clarity that college football believes that Mike Bohn's sleeping USC giant - that legendary cardinal and gold football program in Los Angeles – is now fully awake, having captured the attention of the nation’s top recruits, thanks in part to the Jordan Addison dramatics and others trying to frame the Trojans as the sport’s returning national Bogeyman. The foreshadow – Part 2: The reality of the Addison situation is that the Trojans have done nothing wrong but are being crucified by rampant rumors, Twitter comments without evidence, and a large group of university football programs that shutter at the thought of USC being a superpower again. They can see USC’s prominence just over the horizon and so can many of you. At the rate things are going for Lincoln Riley’s “expansion team,” it may be a shorter wait for prominence than you may think.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Mark Stoops believes Kentucky's roster is in good shape

Thanks to the transfer portal, recruiting never stops in college football. Kentucky has used this new recruiting tool to help bolster its roster. Since the end of the 2021 season, Kentucky has added seven players from the transfer portal and six of those will be scholarship players after Iowa quarterback Deuce Hogan accepted a walk-on role with the program. Meanwhile, the program has seen 16 scholarship players leave Kentucky, and only two have landed at power five programs — Jared Casey (Indiana) and Cedrick Dort Jr. (Wisconsin).
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 25 players to enter the portal in 2022

The transfer portal has been active all offseason, and some big moves happened as a result. With the May 1 deadline behind us, the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings are now set. Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams leads the charge as the No. 1 player to enter the portal this year. He left the Sooners after a standout freshman campaign for USC to once again join forces with Lincoln Riley, who left Oklahoma at the end of the 2021 campaign.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

LOOK: Caleb Williams lobbies for Jordan Addison to transfer to USC

The college football world has had all eyes on Pitt transfer Jordan Addison since he announced his intentions to enter his name into the transfer portal last week in the days leading up to the May 1 deadline. There has been lots of speculation on where Addison could play next season, but one school has been at the forefront of the conversation since the moment he entered the portal: USC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy