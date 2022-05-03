Travon Walker NFL Draft rise, Jamaree Salyer's fall: Dawg Walk Talk

Travon Walker really did it at the 2022 NFL Draft.

He became Georgia’s first overall number one NFL Draft pick since 2009, when Matthew Stafford went to the Detroit Lions.

Walker’s stock climbed and climbed ever since the NFL Combine

We talk about Travon Walker‘s ascent, and examine the selection during this week’s Dawg Walk Talk Podcast.

Georgia players who took a tumble in the 2022 NFL Draft

We all saw the fall Nakobe Dean took out of round one of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Reports cited injuries – and the lack of surgeries to address them – as the culprits.

I discuss that with Jake and Palmer, but the Dawg drop we really couldn’t wrap our heads around was Jamaree Salyer.

Reuse gives some great insight from Salyer’s days as a recruit.

Palmer recaps the shift that put Jamaree Salyer at right guard in the National Championship game.

Anyone who thinks it was because Salyer couldn’t compete at left tackle should give it a listen.

You can also read my take on it here.

The future of Georgia football, and a surprise story about two 2022 NFL Draft picks

We discuss the future of Georgia football after this historic 2022 NFL Draft.

How do the Dawgs address areas of need in the transfer portal?

What does our recruiting expert expect on the recruiting trail this month?

Plus – I share an inside story about two of Georgia’s first-round Draft picks that will live in Georgia infamy. It reminds me of Jake Scott’s legendary exploits.

It isn’t quite riding a motorcycle up Stegeman Coliseum, but I think you’ll enjoy it.

