ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Travon Walker NFL Draft rise, Jamaree Salyer's fall: Dawg Walk Talk

By Wes Blankenship about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7MEU_0fRUm9Kx00

Travon Walker really did it at the 2022 NFL Draft.

He became Georgia’s first overall number one NFL Draft pick since 2009, when Matthew Stafford went to the Detroit Lions.

Walker’s stock climbed and climbed ever since the NFL Combine

We talk about Travon Walker‘s ascent, and examine the selection during this week’s Dawg Walk Talk Podcast.

Georgia players who took a tumble in the 2022 NFL Draft

We all saw the fall Nakobe Dean took out of round one of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Reports cited injuries – and the lack of surgeries to address them – as the culprits.

I discuss that with Jake and Palmer, but the Dawg drop we really couldn’t wrap our heads around was Jamaree Salyer.

Reuse gives some great insight from Salyer’s days as a recruit.

Palmer recaps the shift that put Jamaree Salyer at right guard in the National Championship game.

Anyone who thinks it was because Salyer couldn’t compete at left tackle should give it a listen.

You can also read my take on it here.

The future of Georgia football, and a surprise story about two 2022 NFL Draft picks

We discuss the future of Georgia football after this historic 2022 NFL Draft.

How do the Dawgs address areas of need in the transfer portal?

What does our recruiting expert expect on the recruiting trail this month?

Plus – I share an inside story about two of Georgia’s first-round Draft picks that will live in Georgia infamy. It reminds me of Jake Scott’s legendary exploits.

It isn’t quite riding a motorcycle up Stegeman Coliseum, but I think you’ll enjoy it.

APPLE LISTENERS FOLLOW HERE

Are you subscribed?

Ready to get all your latest Georgia recruiting news in one place? Become a member of DawgsHQ today. With your DawgsHQ membership, you’ll not only have access to the goings on in Athens, but you’ll be able to peruse other fan sites within the On3 network to hear just how rivals are feeling about the Dawgs, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter (@DawgsHQ), on Facebook and on YouTube for all the Dawg news you need now! And listen to the DawgsHQ crew on our podcast Dawg Walk Talk on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

George Pickens quickly becoming a Pittsburgh Steelers favorite

George Pickens is yet to play a down for the Pittsburgh Steelers. That hasn’t stopped him from commanding the buzz of an elite NFL playmaker. Pittsburgh’s in-house media team discussed their favorite “value” NFL Draft picks, and George Pickens was the selection right out of the gate on their panel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

5-star QB Dylan Raiola sees On3 NIL Valuation jump to $235,000

As On3’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2024, Dylan Raiola is the focus of one of the most intense recruitments in the country. The five-star quarterback from Chandler (Ariz.) High has also become one of the most potentially profitable athletes in the nation. Dylan Raiola now has...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Jacksonville, GA
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
On3.com

5-star 2024 receiver Joshisa Trader offered by Nebraska

Miami (Fla.) Central wide receiver Joshisa Trader is already one of the hottest commodities in the country, with Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Oklahoma and Georgia among the schools in pursuit of the rising junior. But even with some of the bluest of blue bloods chasing Trader, other schools are taking...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
On3.com

Report: LSU transfer guard Xavier Pinson cuts list again

Former LSU basketball guard Xavier Pinson, who transferred from Missouri last season, has cut his shortlist to three schools, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and New Mexico State all remain in contention for the high-profile target who is on the market again. Xavier Pinson...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Nfl Combine#American Football#Travon Walker Nfl#The Detroit Lions#Dawg Walk Talk Podcast#Instagram
On3.com

The 2022 college basketball coaching carousel

The college basketball coaching carousel has all but stopped this cycle, with just one vacancy (South Carolina State) remaining. There were 14 power-conference vacancies, and almost half (six) came in the SEC. The biggest vacancies came after two title-winning coaches announced their retirement. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski made his decision before...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Oregon lands at No. 14 in USA Today post-spring top-25

With spring ball in the books, it appears that the national perception of Oregon is on the rise. There were plenty of questions surrounding the Ducks’ program during the offseason following the departure of Mario Cristobal and the arrival of Dan Lanning. But after 15 spring practices that brought plenty of promising storylines and excitement, Oregon has stabilized and finished the 2022 recruiting cycle on a major high note.
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Georgia rookies take to NFL minicamp - Packers and Eagles

The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles were two of the first teams to start rookie minicamps, and with that we got to see what the four Georgia Bulldogs drafted between those two teams look like in their new colors. Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt were both first round picks...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
On3.com

Former Alabama, NFL star Marcell Dareus mounting comeback

Former Alabama star Marcell Dareus, a defensive lineman who spent nine seasons in the NFL previously, is attempting a comeback this year. According to Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, the 2011 first-round pick and two-time Pro Bowler will attend minicamp in June, via The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. After...
NFL
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian sends message to Texas fan base, donors

Texas‘ first season under Steve Sarkisian didn’t go as expected. While the Longhorns started the 2021 campaign with a 4-1 mark, which included wins over opponents such as Texas Tech and TCU, they completely fell apart from there – losing their next six games to drop to 4-7.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Ryan Day addresses importance of the transfer portal cutoff

Amid talk that the transfer portal activity should happen in two windows each year, much like the recruiting window for incoming freshmen, a May 1 cutoff was established. All athletes who wanted to enter their name were required to do so before that deadline in order to remain eligible for the one-time free transfer given by the NCAA.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy