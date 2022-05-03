ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Is there a link between recruiting rankings and draftees? Well, yes and no

By Mike Huguenin about 7 hours
 4 days ago
(Al Powers/ESPN Images)

We wondered which schools got the best “value” from their recent signing classes in the 2022 NFL Draft, so we did some math.

Hold on: It’s simple math, nothing too in-depth, so no reason to worry about “analytics” or “reverting to the mean.”

For this exercise, we looked at the 2017-19 recruiting classes in the On3 Consensus rankings. The players from those classes were upperclassmen on the field in 2022 (with each having been on a campus for at least three seasons but no more than five), and all of them were eligible for this draft. We looked at all the recruiting classes in each of those years to come up with an overall top 15. Then we averaged those recruiting finishes.

For instance, Ohio State ranked second in the recruiting rankings in 2017 and ’18, and 16th in 2019 for a total of 20; when that number is divided by three, it gives the Buckeyes an average class ranking of 6.6. When we got a remainder, we automatically rounded up, which means Ohio State’s average in our three-year span was No. 7.

What we found, not surprisingly, is there is no set rule. While five-star recruits (i.e., the kind that highly ranked teams tend to sign a handful of each year) made up a healthy portion of the first round, not every team that signed highly ranked classes produced a lot of draft picks. And some teams that signed (relatively) low-ranked classes produced a solid number of draftees. It’s one thing to sign highly ranked prospects; it’s another to develop them.

Here’s the breakdown.

1. GEORGIA

Average class rank: 2nd

2022 draftees: 15 (set a one-year draft record)

2. ALABAMA

Average class rank: 3rd

2022 draftees: 7

T-3. OHIO STATE

Average class rank: 7th

2022 draftees: 6

T-3. OKLAHOMA

Average class rank: 7th

2022 draftees: 7

5. LSU

Average class rank: 8th

2022 draftees: 10

T-6. MICHIGAN

Average class rank: 10th

2022 draftees: 5

T-6. USC

Average class rank: 10th

2022 draftees: 3

T-8. CLEMSON

Average class rank: 11th

2022 draftees: 2

T-8. PENN STATE

Average class rank: 11th

2022 draftees: 8

T-8. TEXAS A&M

Average class rank: 11th

2022 draftees: 4

T-11. AUBURN

Average class rank: 12th

2022 draftees: 1

T-11. NOTRE DAME

Average class rank: 12th

2022 draftees: 2

T-11. TEXAS

Average class rank: 12th

2022 draftees: 0

T-14. FLORIDA

Average class rank: 13th

2022 draftees: 3

T-14. FLORIDA STATE

Average class rank: 13th

2022 draftees: 1

Schools with most draftees

We also looked at the schools that produced at least five picks in this draft and averaged their recruiting rankings. A number of them are in the preceding list. Here’s the entire list.

1. GEORGIA

2022 draftees: 15

Average recruiting ranking: 2nd

2. LSU

2022 draftees: 10

Average recruiting ranking: 8th

3. CINCINNATI

2022 draftees: 9

Average recruiting ranking: 63rd

4. PENN STATE

2022 draftees: 8

Average recruiting ranking: 11th

T-5. ALABAMA

2022 draftees: 7

Average recruiting ranking: 3rd

T-5. OKLAHOMA

2022 draftees: 7

Average recruiting ranking: 7th

T-7. BAYLOR

2022 draftees: 6

Average recruiting ranking: 31st

T-7. OHIO STATE

2022 draftees: 6

Average recruiting ranking: 7th

T-7. OLE MISS

2022 draftees: 6

Average recruiting ranking: 28th

T-7. UCLA

2022 draftees: 6

Average recruiting ranking: 31st

T-11. MICHIGAN

2022 draftees: 5

Average recruiting ranking: 10th

T-11. TENNESSEE

2022 draftees: 5

Average recruiting ranking: 20th

T-11. WISCONSIN

2022 draftees: 5

Average recruiting ranking: 31st

