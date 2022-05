Brett Young joins Ashley Cooke on a new duet version of her song "Never Til Now," and it takes the song to a new level. In case you haven't noticed, country collaborations are a hot commodity in 2022. Joint projects including Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan's "Buy Dirt," "Freedom Was a Highway" from Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley and "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" by Elle King and Miranda Lambert are just a few of the songs that have already reached No. 1 this year. Most recently, Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy reached No. 1 with "Beers on Me."

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO