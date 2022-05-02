ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Mayor Siddiqui’s Office and the Cambridge Public Health Department Partner for Mental Health Awareness Month

Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the City of Cambridge is focused on supporting and promoting mental wellness to all its residents. Mayor Siddiqui’s Office and the Cambridge Public Health Department are partnering this month to encourage residents and organizations to break the stigma associated with mental health and expand their efforts to provide resources to combat mental health disorders.

The Mayor’s Office has scheduled events throughout the month of May in collaboration with Cambridge Public Health Department to increase awareness and provide resources for mental health, including a billboard to be placed at City Hall from May 2nd to May 15, 2022, connecting residents to Samaritans, a nonprofit organization supporting individuals seeking mental health help.

Yoga on the Lawn: On Saturday May 14, 2022, the Office of Mayor Siddiqui is partnering with the Cambridge Public Health Department and Spira Yogashala to bring to the community a free yoga class on City Hall Lawn. This beginner-friendly yoga class will allow folks to practice yoga fundamentals for mental health benefits. There will be mats provided for those who do not have one! RSVP here (not necessary but recommended).

Headspace Giveaway: Mayor Siddiqui’s Office will be hosting a drawing on social media to gift five people with a year-subscription of Headspace. Headspace is a platform where you can access hundreds of guided meditations to relax, reduce stress, and practice mindfulness in your everyday life. Follow Mayor Siddiqui on social media or sign up for her newsletter to learn more about the giveaway!

Ride Bluebikes During May: During May, Bluebikes is providing free Adventure Passes to encourage bike riding throughout Mental Health Month. Metro Boston residents and visitors can take advantage of free Adventure Passes across the Bluebikes system all day by downloading and opening the Bluebikes app on a mobile device and selecting “Adventure Pass.” Every Sunday through Memorial Day weekend, riders can use a new code to gain access to their free Adventure Pass, courtesy of Blue Cross, from any of the nearly 400 Bluebikes stations across the system’s 11 municipalities:

• May 8: BlueMiles08

• May 15: BlueMiles15

• May 22: BlueMiles22

• May 29: BlueMiles29

Please take advantage and spend time on a bike in Cambridge!

Mass Behavioral Health Access Hotline: For anyone in need of mental health assistance, please call (888) 502-2425, the access line that helps Massachusetts residents connect with mental health and substance use providers for themselves or someone they know. Callers to the access line would be able to speak with trained specialists who listen to their concerns and help identify what can help, and who can help. The access line links callers with the appropriate service and stays engaged with those callers until the connection occurs.

